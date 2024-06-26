NC leader accused traffic cops of assault in Srinagar

National Conference leader Sameer Kaul on Tuesday accused traffic policemen of assaulting him in Srinagar. NC leader Sameer Kaul on Tuesday accused traffic policemen of assaulting him in Srinagar. (HT File)

Kaul, an oncologist, filed a complaint at the Nishat police station. Srinagar traffic police, however, have denied the allegations saying he was simply “challaned for driving in the wrong lane”.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Kaul alleged that the incident happened on Boulevard Road when was on his way to the Srinagar Airport from his house in Nishat. He said he was directed onto an alternate route due to the presence of lieutenant-governor Manoj Sinha’s cavalcade on the road only to be sent back to the original route after the cavalcade passed.

“A group of traffic policemen, six in number, led by an inspector, physically assaulted me and my driver and hurled abuses. I have never seen such power drunkenness of public servants in uniform anywhere or ever before,” Kaul alleged, demanding a fair investigation alleging a “premeditated attack”.

Kaul said he has filed an application with Nishat police station, requesting registration of an FIR for “grievous hurt amounting to culpable homicide”.

“I demand that the head of Jammu and Kashmir Police must publicly instruct his force to behave with every citizen in a dignified and civilised manner and apologise to people of this state for inflicting daily punishments in the wake of rampant VIP cavalcades,” he said.

Addressing the incident additional superintendent of police (ASP, Traffic) Tariq Ahmad Wani said Kaul was not assaulted but only challaned. “He was driving on the wrong side during the VIP movement. He was stopped and challaned. He risked his own life and that of others,” he said. “He got irritated after the challan and started shouting,” the ASP said.

The incident has triggered condemnation from local political parties.

“The highhanded behaviour exhibited by the police officers is both tragic and unacceptable. Such actions are unbecoming of public servants. A swift and fair investigation is imperative to address this misconduct,” the National Conference said in a statement.

People Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said, “Dr Sameer Kaul a renowned oncologist suffered injuries after being manhandled by traffic police in Srinagar today. This shows the plight of ordinary Kashmiris and the high handedness they face from officials who are expected to uphold the rule of law.”

CPIM leader MY Tarigami, meanwhile, called the development unacceptable. “Strongly condemning the assault on prominent oncologist and NC leader Dr. Sameer Koul. It has become a standard practice of police to stop commuters for hours to allow the cavalcade of VVIPs to pass. Such a practice is highly unwarranted and unacceptable,” he said.