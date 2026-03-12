NCB nabs Tarn Taran village sarpanch with 18kg heroin

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested the sarpanch of Kalsian village in Tarn Taran district with 18kg heroin. Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa alleged the arrest of “AAP-affiliated” sarpanch with a huge quantity of heroin has exposed the hollow claims of the Punjab government regarding its “so-called” war against drugs.

According to people familiar with the matter, Paramjit Singh, also president of the village defence committee (VDC), formed by the Punjab government under its anti-drug drive “Yudh Nashian Virudh’, was arrested in a case registered at the NCB police station in Amritsar. Another accused in the case is absconding.

According to information, Paramjit was arrested on Tuesday morning from Kakkar village of Amritsar rural. The NCB’s preliminary probe reveals that he has links with Pakistan-based smugglers who sent the narcotics through drones from across the border, said people privy to the probe.

The opposition Congress and BJP were quick to target the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government on Paramjit’s arrest, claiming that he is a member of the AAP.

Bajwa said the recovery of 18kg of heroin from the sarpanch’s residence by the NCB is shocking and alarming. “What makes the matter even more disturbing is that he was heading a local village defence committee that was supposed to help curb the menace of drugs in the area,” said Bajwa.

Reacting to the sarpanch’s arrest, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said: “The truth about the AAP government in Punjab, which claims to be waging a war against drugs, has been exposed. In 2022, Arvind Kejriwal had said they would eliminate drugs from Punjab in 15 days. Today, the situation is such that elected representatives themselves are being caught in this trade.”

Multiple calls to AAP state chief spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and AAP’s Khemkaran MLA Sarwan Singh Dhun did not elicit any response.