close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / NCRB report: Killer Haryana roads snuff out 14 lives daily

NCRB report: Killer Haryana roads snuff out 14 lives daily

ByBhavey Nagpal, Karnal
Dec 06, 2023 08:12 AM IST

The report, “Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2022” released by the NCRB under Union ministry of home affairs also suggests that the figure is 4,688 in Punjab, followed by 1,461 in Delhi (UT) and 1,042 in Uttarakhand.

As many as 14 people died every day in road mishaps in Haryana in 2022, taking the annual figure to 5,228, which is highest among northern regions including Delhi, reveals the data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

During the year 2022, 11,876 traffic accidents have been reported in the state claiming 6,424 lives. (HT Photo)
During the year 2022, 11,876 traffic accidents have been reported in the state claiming 6,424 lives. (HT Photo)

The report, “Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2022” released by the NCRB under Union ministry of home affairs also suggests that the figure is 4,688 in Punjab, followed by 1,461 in Delhi (UT) and 1,042 in Uttarakhand.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Haryana also tops in the region for logging the most number of accidents – 10,654, while it was 6,122 in neighbouring Punjab and 6,090 in Jammu and Kashmir. In these accidents, 8,353 persons including 7,210 males and 1,143 females were injured.

In Chandigarh, the joint capital of Haryana and Punjab 83 persons died in 238 road accidents.

During the year 2022, 11,876 traffic accidents have been reported in the state claiming 6,424 lives.

According to the bureau, ‘Traffic accidents’ comprise road and railway accidents.

Haryana also contributed 6% in the category of fatalities on the expressways with Uttar Pradesh adding 73.6% and West Bengal 5.7% of the total 1,780 deaths in the country.

10 persons died by suicide every day

At 3,783, Haryana logged the highest number of suicides in the northern region, the NCRB figures show, suggesting that 10 persons died by suicide every day in the state.

The national capital also logged 3,417 such cases, followed by 2,441 in Punjab and 814 in Uttarakhand. 131 cases of suicide were also reported in Chandigarh.

Out of the total state figure, 2,248 married persons including 1,843 males and 405 females died by suicide.

The rate of suicides – the number of suicides per one lakh population in the state is 12.6 a little above the national average of 12.4.

The suicide data of the state also showed that 265 agricultural labourers and one farmer (who cultivate their own land) died last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out