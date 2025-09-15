Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
NDA, CDS exams conducted in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Updated on: Sept 15, 2025 02:40 am IST

Over 15,000 students appeared for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy, and Combined Defence Services (CDS) exams conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) across Chandigarh on Sunday.

The exams were held at various centres in major government schools. Many students found the exams challenging.

Kunal Singh, a local coaching centre head, said the questions were tougher and there was a shift in the English section’s pattern. Sukhman, a CDS candidate, found the English portion difficult but felt the rest of the exam was easier.

Both NDA and CDS exams are held bi-annually.

