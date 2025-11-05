NDMA team inspects disaster-affected areas in Mandi’s Seraj region

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) regional expert team is on a tour of Mandi district as part of the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) 2025. Prior to the inspection, the NDMA team held a coordination meeting with officials from various departments in Mandi. (File)

The team visited the disaster-affected areas in Seraj assembly constituency on Tuesday.These areas suffered extensive loss of life and property due to heavy landslides and rainfall during the devastating disaster on June 30.

The team inspected the damage on the spot and spoke with affected families, panchayat representatives, and departmental officials to learn about the current status of relief and rehabilitation efforts. Experts emphasised the need to prioritise quality, safety, and long-term sustainability in reconstruction efforts.

Prior to the inspection, the NDMA team held a coordination meeting with officials from various departments in Mandi. At the meeting, officials from the revenue, public works, Jal Shakti, electricity, education, agriculture, soil conservation, horticulture, and health departments, presented detailed reports on the disaster damage and ongoing reconstruction work. Experts reviewed departmental plans and made suggestions on measures such as disaster risk reduction, improved drainage, and slope stabilisation.

The PDNA team arrived in Kullu on Tuesday evening and held a meeting with officials. In this, Kullu deputy commissioner Torul S Raveesh explained in detail about the damage.

PDNA meeting held in Kangra

Meanwhile, a meeting was also held with the expert team of National Disaster Management Authority under Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA-2025) at Dharamshala to review the damages caused by natural calamities in Kangra district during monsoon 2025.

The experts also visited various affected areas of the district and assessed the actual damage caused by the disaster. During the meeting, chaired by additional district magistrate (ADM) Shilpi Beakta, various department heads presented detailed reports on the damages caused during the monsoon. Beakta said that 773 people were evacuated from various locations in the district due to natural disasters during the monsoon, and 28 human lives and 544 animals were lost.

She added that more than 1,857 houses and cow shelters were partially or completely damaged due to the natural disaster. Furthermore, the estimated cost of road damage is over ₹350 crore, while the total damage reported by the jal shakti department is over ₹261 crore.