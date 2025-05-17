Menu Explore
NDRI student dies by suicide

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
May 17, 2025 05:20 AM IST

Police said that the incident came to light when the student who was pursuing her post-graduation at the institute did not attend calls from her friends and did not open the door of her room.

A female student at National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) allegedly died by suicide at her hostel on Friday morning, police said.

Inspector Shri Bhagwan, Civil Lines police station said that the girl, who is a native of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh, did not even eat dinner the previous night.
Inspector Shri Bhagwan, Civil Lines police station said that the girl, who is a native of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh, did not even eat dinner the previous night. (HT File)

Police said that the incident came to light when the student who was pursuing her post-graduation at the institute did not attend calls from her friends and did not open the door of her room. The security and staff reached to find out what the matter was.

Inspector Shri Bhagwan, Civil Lines police station said that the girl, who is a native of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh, did not even eat dinner the previous night.

“Her family members have been informed. The reason could not be ascertained at the moment and police are investigating the matter. Her body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem,” he added.

