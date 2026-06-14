Nearly 10 kg heroin seized after high-speed chase near Ludhiana, one held

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Ludhiana Zonal Unit, seized 9.948 kg of heroin and arrested one person following a dramatic high-speed chase on the outskirts of the city. The officers also recovered ₹1.64 lakh in cash from the vehicle. (HT)

According to the DRI, the operation was launched after officers received specific intelligence about a vehicle being used to transport narcotic drugs. Acting on the input, surveillance was mounted around Ludhiana.

Around 11 am on Friday, DRI officers attempted to intercept the suspected vehicle. However, the occupant tried to evade arrest. A high-speed chase ensued and the vehicle was intercepted by the DRI teams.

During the search, officials recovered 18 packets of heroin concealed inside a brown backpack kept in the trunk of the car. The officers also recovered ₹1.64 lakh in cash from the vehicle. The seized substance was tested using a field-testing kit and was found positive for heroin (chitta).

The DRI seized the heroin, the vehicle used for transportation, the backpack used to conceal the contraband and the cash under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The person travelling in the vehicle was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway to identify the source and intended destination of the consignment, and to trace other members of the trafficking network.