Nearly 2 lakh free dialysis sessions delivered last fiscal, says Haryana govt

Haryana government hospitals, including PGIMS in Rohtak, delivered about 1.89 lakh free dialysis sessions to patients with chronic kidney disease during 2025–26, additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Sumita Misra said on Tuesday. She said the department of nephrology at PGIMS achieved a 100% success rate in 34 renal transplants performed between February 2023 and April 2026. Renal transplants costing ₹5–7 lakh in private hospitals are now available free of cost to Haryana residents at PGIMS in Rohtak, says official.

“The transplant programme began with two successful cadaveric transplants and has since expanded steadily, with 10 transplants in 2024, 17 in 2025 and four completed so far in 2026,” Misra said.

The ACS said that while early procedures included cadaveric donations, recent trends indicate a rise in living donor transplants. Misra said that dialysis facilities were operational at PGIMS and all district hospitals. “In the last financial year, 20,466 dialysis sessions were conducted at PGIMS. About 400–500 new patients with chronic kidney disease were registered at the institute last year. Currently, around 125 patients are on dialysis awaiting renal transplantation, with all required investigations being provided free of cost to ensure timely intervention,’’ the ACS said.

Misra said that for strengthening the programme, the state government has adopted renal transplantation as a flagship healthcare initiative, appointing two transplant surgeons on a special monthly remuneration of ₹3.5 lakh each, and ensuring state-of-the-art infrastructure, medications and comprehensive support systems. “As a result, renal transplants costing ₹5–7 lakh in private hospitals are now available free of cost to Haryana residents at PGIMS,” she added.