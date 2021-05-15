Nearly 3,000 prisoners set to be released from Punjab jails amid Covid’s 2nd wave

The Punjab government is all set to release nearly 3,000 prisoners lodged in various jails as the second Covid wave continues to ravage the state.

The decision was taken during the meeting of the high-powered committee convened by Punjab Legal Services Authority chairperson Justice Ajay Tiwari, along with members principal secretary (jails) DK Tiwari and ADGP (prisons) PK Sinha.

So far, 24,000 people have been imprisoned in the state’s 24 jails which have the capacity to house only 23,500 inmates. The process to decongest prisons across the state — some of them are immensely overcrowded — will start from Monday.

The Supreme Court had directed the states to examine releasing inmates, convicted or facing trial in non-serious charges, from jails either on regular bail or on parole to prevent overcrowding and spread of Covid in prisons during the current surge.

“During the committee’s meeting that was held on the direction of the apex court, it was decided to release around 3,000 prisoners. The process to release them will begin in a day or two,” said Punjab jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

He said most of these prisoners were those who were released last year during the first Covid wave. In March 2020, the state had planned to release around 6,000 prisoners. “These prisoners will be brought back to the jails once the Covid situation improves,” he said.

Sources said convicted prisoners will be released on parole and undertrials on interim bail for 90 days. Prisoners sentenced up to seven years with maximum two undertrial cases (both on bail), and further should have availed last parole peacefully, will be considered for release on parole.

A senior jails official said, “We will also release the inmates with comorbidities, besides those who are above 65 years. Those convicted or charged under murder, rape, snatching, acid attack, POCSO Act, UAPA, Explosives Act and foreign nationals will not be considered for release. Such prisoners can avail their regular parole.”

He said, “So far, we have recorded 3,000 positive cases and six deaths among the inmates. We have also vaccinated 35% of the total inmates and 85% of the staff in the jails.”

The superintendents of jails concerned have been empowered to process the cases of parole in order to expedite the release. Amritsar jail superintendent Arshdeep Singh Gill said they have decided to release 150 to 200 prisoners — whose lists are being prepared. The high-security Amritsar Central Jail has been overcrowded with 3,200 inmates. The jail, however, has the capacity to house 2,200 inmates.

Randhawa said, “We have asked the police department to conduct Covid tests of all the accused being arrested. Our jails receive only those accused who test negative for the virus. Those who test positive are sent to the quarantine jails until their next tests’ reports come negative. After testing negative, these accused are sent to the isolation cells of the various jails for another 14 days before being shifted to general wards.”