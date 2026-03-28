Nearly 70 sheep found dead in Ludhiana, owner suspects poisoning

Around 70 sheep were found dead under unclear circumstances in the Bhattian area of Ludhiana, prompting concern after a purported video of the incident surfaced on social media on Friday. Officials said no formal complaint has been received. (HT File)

The incident came to light after dozens of sheep were found dead in a vacant plot near Sacred Heart Convent School in Bhattian village. The purported video showed carcasses lying scattered across the site, with some animals appearing to have swollen stomachs, raising suspicion about the cause of death. The sheep belonged to Harmesh Singh, a resident of Patiala, who had brought nearly 200 sheep to Ludhiana for grazing.

He said he reached the area on Thursday and stayed overnight at the plot with the animals. “Everything was normal at night, but when I woke up around 3 am, many sheep were already dead,” he said, adding that around 70 died while the rest survived.

The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, though poisoning is suspected.

Harmesh Singh estimated his loss at nearly ₹7 lakh, saying each sheep is worth about ₹10,000. He added that he did not seek an investigation and no complaint was filed. The carcasses were later disposed of.

Officials said no formal complaint has been received. Police and animal husbandry department officials also stated they were not informed about the incident.