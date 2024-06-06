Nearly 80% SAD candidates lose security deposits

The electoral performance of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the Lok Sabha elections has fallen to such a level that out of the 13 candidates, 10 lost their security deposits. Two Shiromani Akali Dal candidates, who were able to save their deposits are Anil Joshi, who polled 1,62,896 votes, and Ferozepur candidate Nardev Singh Bobby Mann, who got 2,53,645 votes.

This means that the candidates have failed to even get one-sixth (16.66%) of the total votes polled in their favour.

The party could register win only on one seat, Bathinda, the Badals’ home turf, which party president Sukhbir Badal’s wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal won for the fourth consecutive term, starting from the general elections of 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024.

In the rest of the constituencies, the party’s candidates slided to the fourth position in their votes’ tally, even behind the candidates of its former ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Iqbal Singh Jhundan, who represented the party from Sangrur constituency, was pushed to the fifth position, even behind Simranjit Singh Mann of the SAD (Amritsar).

Party spokesperson and vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema, who contested from Gurdaspur, got 85,500 votes (7.95%), Virsa Singh Valtoha, who contested from Khadoor Sahib, got 86,416 votes (8.25%), Mohinder Singh Kaypee, who contested from Jalandhar, got 67,911 votes (6.87%), Sohan Singh Thandal, who contested from Hoshiarpur, got 91,789 votes (9.68%), and Prem Singh Chandumajra, who contested from Anandpur Sahib, got 1,17,936 votes (10.95%).

According to Chandumajra, the reason for the slide is that the party was unable to fine tune its agenda as the flip flops, particularly on panthic matters, played the spoiler.

The worries for SAD have mounted as the party has witnessed a fall in its vote share from 27.76% in the 2019 elections to 13.53% this time.

Ranjit Singh Dhillon, who contested from Ludhiana, got 90,220 votes (8.52%); at Fatehgarh Sahib Bikramjit Singh Khalsa got 1,26,730 votes (13.01%); Rajwinder Singh Dharamkot, who contested from Faridkot, got 1,38,251 votes (13.63%) and Iqbal Singh Jhundan, who contested from Sangrur, polled 62,488 votes (6.19%). NK Sharma, who contested from Patiala, got 1,53,978 votes (13.37%).

Party’s principal adviser Harcharan Singh Bains said, “Our party president worked hard as he was in ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ for four months and then he launched mass contact programmes. We have to sit and think what went wrong.”