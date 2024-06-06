 Nearly 80% SAD candidates lose security deposits - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nearly 80% SAD candidates lose security deposits

ByGurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
Jun 06, 2024 06:36 AM IST

SAD could register win only on one seat, Bathinda, the Badals’ home turf, which party president Sukhbir Badal’s wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal won for the fourth consecutive term, starting from the general elections of 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024.

The electoral performance of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the Lok Sabha elections has fallen to such a level that out of the 13 candidates, 10 lost their security deposits.

Two Shiromani Akali Dal candidates, who were able to save their deposits are Anil Joshi, who polled 1,62,896 votes, and Ferozepur candidate Nardev Singh Bobby Mann, who got 2,53,645 votes.
Two Shiromani Akali Dal candidates, who were able to save their deposits are Anil Joshi, who polled 1,62,896 votes, and Ferozepur candidate Nardev Singh Bobby Mann, who got 2,53,645 votes.

This means that the candidates have failed to even get one-sixth (16.66%) of the total votes polled in their favour.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The party could register win only on one seat, Bathinda, the Badals’ home turf, which party president Sukhbir Badal’s wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal won for the fourth consecutive term, starting from the general elections of 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024.

In the rest of the constituencies, the party’s candidates slided to the fourth position in their votes’ tally, even behind the candidates of its former ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Iqbal Singh Jhundan, who represented the party from Sangrur constituency, was pushed to the fifth position, even behind Simranjit Singh Mann of the SAD (Amritsar).

Two candidates, who were able to save their deposits are Anil Joshi, who polled 1,62,896 votes, which is 17.99%, and Ferozepur candidate Nardev Singh Bobby Mann, who polled 2,53,645 votes (22.54%).

Party spokesperson and vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema, who contested from Gurdaspur, got 85,500 votes (7.95%), Virsa Singh Valtoha, who contested from Khadoor Sahib, got 86,416 votes (8.25%), Mohinder Singh Kaypee, who contested from Jalandhar, got 67,911 votes (6.87%), Sohan Singh Thandal, who contested from Hoshiarpur, got 91,789 votes (9.68%), and Prem Singh Chandumajra, who contested from Anandpur Sahib, got 1,17,936 votes (10.95%).

According to Chandumajra, the reason for the slide is that the party was unable to fine tune its agenda as the flip flops, particularly on panthic matters, played the spoiler.

The worries for SAD have mounted as the party has witnessed a fall in its vote share from 27.76% in the 2019 elections to 13.53% this time.

Ranjit Singh Dhillon, who contested from Ludhiana, got 90,220 votes (8.52%); at Fatehgarh Sahib Bikramjit Singh Khalsa got 1,26,730 votes (13.01%); Rajwinder Singh Dharamkot, who contested from Faridkot, got 1,38,251 votes (13.63%) and Iqbal Singh Jhundan, who contested from Sangrur, polled 62,488 votes (6.19%). NK Sharma, who contested from Patiala, got 1,53,978 votes (13.37%).

Party’s principal adviser Harcharan Singh Bains said, “Our party president worked hard as he was in ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ for four months and then he launched mass contact programmes. We have to sit and think what went wrong.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Nearly 80% SAD candidates lose security deposits
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On