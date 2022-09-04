Neck deep in debt, GMADA’s finances in the red
Once a profit-making body, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA)’s finances have slipped into the red, going from ₹68 crore in March 2021 to ₹38 crore in March 2022.
The value of GMADA’s assets also fell by around 11% -- from ₹5,660 crore to ₹5,000 crore during this period.
What’s adding to the distress is the fact that the Authority is paying ₹270 crore a year as interest on loans it has taken from various public and private banks. As per records, GMADA has taken loans to the tune of ₹3,750 crore over the past decade for land acquisition.
A senior GMADA official said, “Though we have taken loans, we have also created assets in all these years. The loan was taken to acquire land for Aerocity, Eco-city in New Chandigarh, IT city and infrastructure development. Also, the loans have been taken at a minimum interest rate of of 6.5 % to 6.75 %.”
GMADA had even mortgaged several of its properties, including big chunks of land, to avail heavy amounts of loans and overdrafts. With its own coffers empty, the development authority had even resorted to taking further loans to repay the previous ones.
Records also show that the Authority has been struggling to pay the hefty monthly installments, running into several lakhs.
GMADA chief administrator Amandeep Bansal said, “We have planned to auction properties, complete pending projects so as to cash the investments and curtail future expenditure to consolidate the financial position. Our fund has been deposited in fund enhancement account.”
In the past two years, GMADA has earned around ₹1,000 crore after auctioning big properties.
Thunderstorm brings heavy rainfall to city after two weeks
Mumbai: A thunderstorm that began late on Saturday night and continued into the early hours of Sunday brought heavy rain to the city after a two-week-long spell of hot, muggy weather. While the India Meteorological Department's weather station in Santacruz recorded 94mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8:30am, the IMD station in Colaba recorded just 8.3mm of rain in the same period. Disrupted monsoon flows over the South China Sea may re-converge.
Bihar man arrested for threatening film producer Sandeep Singh
Mumbai A man has been arrested from Bihar on Saturday for allegedly issuing death threats to film producer Sandeep Singh on Facebook. According to Bandopant Bansode, senior police inspector of Amboli police station, as they received the complaint, they contacted Facebook and found the mobile number linked which was linked to the Facebook profile of the sender. They traced the signal to Sivaan at Bihar. The accused was then identified as Krishnamurari Singh (21).
BEST levies ₹3-cr fine to pvt agency for keeping mini AC buses off roads
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport levied a fine of ₹3 crore to a private agency on Saturday, two days after 280 mini air-conditioned BEST buses, that have been wet-leased from the private agency, went off the roads. While the BEST has several services running on wet-lease, some agencies are not providing services as per the contract. This has caused mini bus services to stop functioning in more than five depots in the city.
Revamped Central Vista in Delhi to open on September 8
The revamped Central Vista in the national capital will be thrown open to the public after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates it on September 8. He will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. Anticipating a rush in the initial weeks, the Delhi Police has been asked to provide additional personnel in the area, officials of the Union housing and urban affairs ministry said, requesting anonymity.
72-year-old SoBo bizman booked for showing fake army ID for passport renewal
Mumbai A 72-year-old businessman has been booked for allegedly providing fake identity cards of the Indian Army during Sanghrajka Harshad's passport renewal in the regional passport office in Bandra-Kurla Complex area. Sanghrajka Harshad has been booked for cheating and forgery but the police did not arrest him. His statement has been recorded and he was released after serving notice, said a police officer.
