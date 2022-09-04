Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Neck deep in debt, GMADA’s finances in the red

Neck deep in debt, GMADA’s finances in the red

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 10:21 PM IST

Once a profit-making body, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA)’s finances have slipped into the red, going from ₹68 crore in March 2021 to ₹38 crore in March 2022

HT Image
HT Image
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

Once a profit-making body, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA)’s finances have slipped into the red, going from 68 crore in March 2021 to 38 crore in March 2022.

The value of GMADA’s assets also fell by around 11% -- from 5,660 crore to 5,000 crore during this period.

What’s adding to the distress is the fact that the Authority is paying 270 crore a year as interest on loans it has taken from various public and private banks. As per records, GMADA has taken loans to the tune of 3,750 crore over the past decade for land acquisition.

A senior GMADA official said, “Though we have taken loans, we have also created assets in all these years. The loan was taken to acquire land for Aerocity, Eco-city in New Chandigarh, IT city and infrastructure development. Also, the loans have been taken at a minimum interest rate of of 6.5 % to 6.75 %.”

GMADA had even mortgaged several of its properties, including big chunks of land, to avail heavy amounts of loans and overdrafts. With its own coffers empty, the development authority had even resorted to taking further loans to repay the previous ones.

Records also show that the Authority has been struggling to pay the hefty monthly installments, running into several lakhs.

GMADA chief administrator Amandeep Bansal said, “We have planned to auction properties, complete pending projects so as to cash the investments and curtail future expenditure to consolidate the financial position. Our fund has been deposited in fund enhancement account.”

In the past two years, GMADA has earned around 1,000 crore after auctioning big properties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Mumbai, India - Sept. 4, 2022: People deal with heavy rain at Mahalaxmi in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, September 4, 2022. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

    Thunderstorm brings heavy rainfall to city after two weeks

    Mumbai: A thunderstorm that began late on Saturday night and continued into the early hours of Sunday brought heavy rain to the city after a two-week-long spell of hot, muggy weather. While the India Meteorological Department's weather station in Santacruz recorded 94mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8:30am, the IMD station in Colaba recorded just 8.3mm of rain in the same period. Disrupted monsoon flows over the South China Sea may re-converge.

  • Sandeep Singh (FB Page/Sandeep Singh)

    Bihar man arrested for threatening film producer Sandeep Singh

    Mumbai A man has been arrested from Bihar on Saturday for allegedly issuing death threats to film producer Sandeep Singh on Facebook. According to Bandopant Bansode, senior police inspector of Amboli police station, as they received the complaint, they contacted Facebook and found the mobile number linked which was linked to the Facebook profile of the sender. They traced the signal to Sivaan at Bihar. The accused was then identified as Krishnamurari Singh (21).

  • Mumbai, India - September 16, 2019 : City’s first batch of five air-conditioned (AC) mini buses which will be operated mostly on feeder routes — shorter routes that serve as last mile connectivity in the city. The buses have a seating capacity of 21 passengers and standing capacity of seven passengers. HT Photo (Hindustan Times)

    BEST levies 3-cr fine to pvt agency for keeping mini AC buses off roads

    Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport levied a fine of ₹3 crore to a private agency on Saturday, two days after 280 mini air-conditioned BEST buses, that have been wet-leased from the private agency, went off the roads. While the BEST has several services running on wet-lease, some agencies are not providing services as per the contract. This has caused mini bus services to stop functioning in more than five depots in the city.

  • HT Image

    Revamped Central Vista in Delhi to open on September 8

    The revamped Central Vista in the national capital will be thrown open to the public after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates it on September 8. He will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. Anticipating a rush in the initial weeks, the Delhi Police has been asked to provide additional personnel in the area, officials of the Union housing and urban affairs ministry said, requesting anonymity.

  • Sanghrajka Harshad has been booked for cheating and forgery but the police did not arrest him (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    72-year-old SoBo bizman booked for showing fake army ID for passport renewal

    Mumbai A 72-year-old businessman has been booked for allegedly providing fake identity cards of the Indian Army during Sanghrajka Harshad's passport renewal in the regional passport office in Bandra-Kurla Complex area. Sanghrajka Harshad has been booked for cheating and forgery but the police did not arrest him. His statement has been recorded and he was released after serving notice, said a police officer.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out