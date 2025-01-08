Need financial help to scrap 7k govt vehicles: Dy CM to Centre

The state government has requested the Centre for financial help from Centre to implement the vehicle scrapping policy and scrap over 7,000 government vehicles. Himachal deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri. (File)

This issue was raised by the deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri in the national-level meeting of transport ministers and 42nd meeting of Transport Development Council held under the chairmanship of Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari at New Delhi on Tuesday.

Raising the issue of financial burden for implementing the policy, Agnihotri said, “Himachal faces significant challenges due to its topographical location and sparse vehicle population, making the assembly of vehicles for scrapping both costly and cumbersome.” He said, “Himachal Pradesh would require to scrap over 7,000 government vehicles. Therefore, a more favourable financial assistance structure was requested to ensure the smooth implementation of the scrapping policy.”

He requested an extension of the deadline for availing the Special Central Assistance (SCA) for capital investment until March 31, 2025 and also proposed that the scrapping incentives be provided as grants instead of loans to ease the financial strain on the state

Nitin Gadkari assured that the interests of hilly states along with union territories would be protected.

Mukesh Agnihotri urged the Union minister to extend the date for seeking incentive under ATS and scrapping of vehicles from January 31 to March 31. The Union minister took cognisance of the matter and said that the matter was under consideration.

Agnihotri seeks approval for inclusion of Input Tax Credit in ropeway project

While pointing out that Himachal government was developing an urban ropeway network project at a cost of ₹1,734.70 crore which would be India’s first largest ropeway network and second largest in the world after Bolivia. Agnihotri said that the work on this project is likely to start by June, 2025 and will be completed within a period of five years. This project would significantly improve public transport in the state and help reduce traffic congestion and pollution.

Mukesh Agnihotri stated that though the GST on ropeway travel had been reduced from 18% to 5% in 45th meeting of GST Council on the request of Himachal government, but the Input Tax Credit (ITC) had not been allowed by the ministry of finance, whereas it was recommended by the fitment Committee of GST Council. The inclusion of ITC on passenger traffic would also reduce the capital cost of ropeway infrastructure.

Nitin Gadkari said that the issue raised by Agnihotri was genuine and asked to take up this matter separately with him for settling this issue.

Create a level playing field for AITP buses and stage carriage buses: Agnihotri

Taking up the challenges posed by the All India Tourist Permit (AITP) buses operating within Himachal Pradesh, Agnihotri said that AITP buses are operating in the state as stage carriage buses though having contract carriage permit (AITP). “There is huge difference in quantum of taxes between AITP and stage carriage,” said Agnihotri while urging the Union government to create a level playing field for AITP buses and stage carriage buses, as this disparity was leading to unfair competition, especially harming the state transport undertakings (STUs). He also raised concerns about the allocation of space to AITP private operators in bus stands, which effectively allows them to function as stage carriage operators, further exacerbating the challenges for STUs. Agnihotri suggested that clear regulations and guidelines be put in place to ensure fair competition and curb the misuse of space by AITP operators.

Gadkari stated that the issue would be deliberated thread bound in the meeting of Committee of the All State Secretaries headed by Secretary (MoRTH), Government of India.