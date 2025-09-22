Need of the hour is to cultivate crops that need less water: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday launched “Har Ghar Chhaon – Har Ghar Phal” scheme, under which 55,000 fruit saplings will be distributed free of cost in 110 villages across 22 districts of the state. “By adopting activities such as medicinal plant cultivation, bee-keeping, mushroom production, vegetable, flower, and fruit farming, farmers can multiply their income. The state government will continue to provide all possible facilities, incentives, and support to farmers in this direction,” the CM added. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the rabi agriculture fair at Hisar’s Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University on Sunday. (Sourced: X)

Addressing farmers during rabi agriculture fair at Hisar’s Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Saini called upon farmers to adopt agricultural diversification and give priority to the production of coarse grains.

“The agricultural fairs serve as an important platform for dialogue between scientists and farmers, providing valuable knowledge about new technologies, crop diversification, and natural resource management. This is the need of the hour to cultivate less water-intensive crops,” Saini said.

Speaking on crops damaged due to excess rainfall, Saini said that the government has sought information on crop losses through the e-Kshatipurti portal to provide timely relief. He urged agricultural scientists to develop waterlogging-resistant and drought-tolerant crop varieties to help farmers in adverse weather conditions. The CM said that ₹15,000 per acre will be provided for crops damaged due to rainfall and flood.

He further said that under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, over ₹135 crore has already been disbursed to 29,864 farmers as compensation. Haryana has also become the first state in the country to free horticulture farmers from weather-related risks. To this end, 21 crops have been included under the Chief Minister Horticulture Insurance Scheme.

Saini distributed cheques of up to ₹40,000 to 50 cattle rearers under the conservation and development of indigenous cows and murrah development scheme. Moreover, he presented dairy establishment approval letters to 75 women entrepreneurs.

Saini also inaugurated the Dattopant Thengadi Agricultural Entrepreneurship Center, Kalpana Chawla women’s hostel and Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar women’s hostel.

Applauding scientists of the university, the chief minister said that CCSHAU is a centre of pride for the entire nation, where scientists are working tirelessly on agricultural research and solutions to farmers’ problems.

Saini attends air show by Surya Kiran aerobatic team

An air show was conducted by the Indian Air Force’s renowned Surya Kiran aerobatic team at Maharaja Agrasen Airport Complex in Hisar.

Addressing officers, soldiers and civilians,CM Nayab Singh Saini said that the Indian Air Force is a vital part of the nation’s security shield.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strength of the Air Force has been significantly enhanced with the induction of modern fighter aircraft such as the Rafale. Indian pilots, flying Rafale, Sukhoi, and Tejas fighter jets, are fully capable of defeating the enemy. The Indian Air Force demonstrated its valour and strength during Operation Sindoor,” he added.

Saini further said that the air show conveyed a strong message of discipline, teamwork and unwavering patriotism.

Each feat of the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team reflected the spirit of their motto, “Sadaiv Sarvottam” (Always Excellence). The massive turnout at the event reflects the deep respect citizens have for the armed forces,” CM added.

He said that the pension for freedom fighters and their widows has been increased to ₹40,000 per month, while the ex-gratia amount for families of war martyrs has been enhanced to ₹1 crore.

“The Haryana government has decided to provide 10% reservation to Agniveers in jobs,”he added.