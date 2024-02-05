 Need roadmap to integrate Punjabi into Google’s AI platform: Punjab speaker - Hindustan Times
Need roadmap to integrate Punjabi into Google’s AI platform: Punjab speaker

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 06, 2024 06:00 AM IST

Emphasising the need for a roadmap, the speaker expressed concern that while Google’s latest release included languages such as Gujarati and Marathi, Punjabi was excluded due to the unavailability of vocabulary and data.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Monday held discussions with various departments and Punjabi intellectuals to integrate Punjabi into Google’s Gemini AI platform.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan during a meeting. (Source: X)

Sandhwan stressed the importance of preparing data related to Punjabi language within the next six months to ensure its inclusion on the platform, enabling Punjabi to join the ranks of other languages accessible through Google’s AI. He highlighted the significance of incorporating Punjabi in the era of machine intelligence, emphasising its status as one of the top 10 most spoken languages globally.

Eminent figures, including Punjabi poet Dr Surjit Patar and Punjabi critic Dr Amarjit Singh Grewal, participated in the meeting along with representatives from various departments and Punjabi University Patiala.

