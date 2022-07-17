NEET 2022: High drama over ‘reporting late’ at exam centre in Ludhiana

High drama was witnessed outside BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, on Sunday after two female NEET UG candidates arrived late at the exam centre.

The gates were closed at 1:30 pm, leading to heated arguments between around 50 parents and the school staff.

Notably, the National Testing Agency had issued clear directions to the candidates to reach before 1:30 pm or they would not be allowed to take the exam.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG ) exam was scheduled from 2 pm to 5:20 pm at four centres in the district where over 1,600 students took the exam; the entry was closed half-an-hour before the exam time at BCM Arya School.

Initially, a female student reached the centre at 1:33 pm, along with her mother. After a little resentment from the security guards, who initially refused to open the gates as bound by the rules, the student was allowed inside after the intervention of other parents who were standing outside the centre.

However, another female candidate, along with her sister, reached the centre at 1:40 pm and requested the security staff to allow her entry.

Despite repeated requests, the staff bluntly refused to open the gates, following which the candidate broke down and continued to plead.

The videos of the incident are in the possession of HT.

The other parents present there pitched in and requested the security to allow her to take the exam, citing that she reached the centre around 20 minutes before the exam had to be commenced.

Parents were seen banging the door of the school, screaming at the guards to open the gate, contending that she would miss the exam because of their adamant attitude and they might ruin her future.

When asked why the girl was not being allowed inside even when she reached 20 minutes before the exam, a male official deputed at the centre, while talking to HT and refusing her entry, said she won’t be able to mark her biometric attendance as she got late as per the instructions of NTA.

A few parents were seen requesting the cops deputed at the centre to help the student, but they remained the mute spectator expressing helplessness.

After the drama continued for over 15 minutes, the candidate was finally allowed inside the exam centre.

“There is always traffic chaos outside the school due to poor parking facilities but no one takes any action due to their influential links. I struggled hard to reach the school gate from Ishmeet chowk due to heavy traffic there and thus, school should give some relaxation to students who reach the centre after beating the traffic chaos,” Sunil Kumar, parent of a NEET candidate and income tax officer, said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the school principal refused to comment.

On other hand, mixed reactions pertaining to the exam were received from the students as a few termed the exam easy, while others were not much happy with their attempt.

According to an examination official deputed there, person with disability (PWD) candidates voluntarily refused to take extra time.

NEET is a medical test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.) courses in India and also for those who wish to pursue primary medical qualification abroad.

