Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
NEET row: Punjab AAP demands high-level probe

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 20, 2024 06:26 AM IST

AAP protests against Centre over NEET-UG anomalies, demands high-level investigation team. Ministers allege scam in NEET results, urge re-examination for students' future.

Jalandhar : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a protest against the Centre over anomalies in NEET-UG on Wednesday.

The AAP leaders led by cabinet ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Balkar Singh asked the Centre to set up a high-level investigation team to probe NEET anomalies so that those involved in the scam could be brought to the book.
Dhaliwal said the NEET results have exposed the Union government as it turned out to be a major scam. “The government should order re-examination so that the future of the students can be saved. The anomalies in the premiere entrance test have put the future of medical aspirants at stake,” Dhaliwal said.

The ministers added that the BJP is hell bent upon sending AAP leaders in jail on fake corruption charges but they have adopted insensitive approach in dealing with such key issue.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / NEET row: Punjab AAP demands high-level probe
