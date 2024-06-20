NEET row: Punjab AAP demands high-level probe

Jalandhar : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a protest against the Centre over anomalies in NEET-UG on Wednesday. The AAP leaders led by cabinet ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Balkar Singh asked the Centre to set up a high-level investigation team to probe NEET anomalies so that those involved in the scam could be brought to the book.

Dhaliwal said the NEET results have exposed the Union government as it turned out to be a major scam. “The government should order re-examination so that the future of the students can be saved. The anomalies in the premiere entrance test have put the future of medical aspirants at stake,” Dhaliwal said.

The ministers added that the BJP is hell bent upon sending AAP leaders in jail on fake corruption charges but they have adopted insensitive approach in dealing with such key issue.