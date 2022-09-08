NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
However, Asmita Sharma stood second in Ludhiana and bagged AIR 128 in NEET results after securing 99.9884 percentile. She scored 695 marks
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening.
Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700.
Belonging to a family of doctors, Bansal always aspired to be a neurologist. His father Dr Naveen Bansal, surgeon, and mother Dr Rajni Bansal, gynecologist, are private practitioners.
“I was never a bookworm. I studied for four-five hours daily but was always consistent and focussed. Moreover, staying away from social media helped me do well,” Bansal said.
Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. “Unfortunately, with this rank, I won’t be able to get a seat in AIIMS, Delhi, but I am certain of getting a seat in VMMC,” he said.
Yashik used to listen to music to relax his nerves during preparation for the exam. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
Asmita Sharma bags second position in district
However, Asmita Sharma stood second in Ludhiana and bagged all-india rank 128 after securing 99.9884 percentile. She scored 695 marks.
Asmita gave credit for her success to her twin sister Anusha Sharma who also bagged AIR 690 with 99.9604 percentile.
Both students of KVM, Civil Lines, used to study together for at least 12 hours a day and supported each other during their academic lows.
Belonging to a family of doctors, the duo now wants to become neurosurgeon and aims to bag seats in Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) or VMMC, Delhi.
Their father Dr Sarit Sharma is a professor at the community medical department of DMCH, while their mother Dr Shruti Sharma is a faculty of critical care medicine at DMCH.
While Anusha always wanted to be a doctor, Asmita also had non-medical in mind.
“I was confused till Class 10 about my stream. I also had engineering in mind but eventually I opted for the medical stream since I had more fondness for biology than mathematics. Our parents never imposed their career choices on us. Anusha helped me a lot during my failures,”Asmita said.
According to Asmita, making a time table and following it is the key to success.
While Asmita is fond of western music and likes to sing, Anusha likes to read, write and paint. Both have even penned down science fiction novels which they are planning to publish. Asmita got 95.88% in her Class 12 and Anusha secured 96.6%.
Meanwhile, Someil Gupta who secured AIR 157 procured 99.53450 percentile.
Gupta, a student of National Convent Senior Secondary School, Moga, now wants to pursue MBBS either from Chandigarh or Delhi.
His parents Dr Rajiv Gupta, surgeon, and Dr Priti Gupta, gynecologist, inspired him to be a doctor.
While he used to study for seven to eight hours daily, he also played guitar and read novels to relax his mind.
He got 98.4% marks in his Class 12.
Other than these, Ishita Bedi with AIR 561, Raghvi Aggarwal with AIR 592, Gurbir Singh with AIR 770 and Dilnaaz Sidhu with AIR 857 made it to the list of top 1,000.
Dilnaaz Sidhu, daughter of advocate Bikram Singh Sidhu who contested Punjab Assembly elections on BJP ticket against former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in February 2022, aspires to be either a cardiologist or neurologist and wants to bag a seat in AIIMS, Rishikesh.
