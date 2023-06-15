NEET-UG: Basit of Pulwama grabs AIR 113, twin daughters of an Imam, a house painter also clear exam

With the announcement of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 results, Kashmir valley has thrown some interesting outcomes. (Left to right) Abdul Basit (AIR 113), Syed Sabiya and Syed Bismah, the NEET topper in Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo)

The NEET topper in Jammu and Kashmir is from south Kashmir’s Pulwama. Abdul Basit from Chewa-kalan, Pulwama has secured all India rank of 113 acquiring 705 marks.

He said the aspirants need to overcome the fears/doubts which engulf a person at the beginning. His father Dildar Ahmad Bhat, a government employee, said parents should make sure to teach their children particularly those who are economically weak.

While Twin daughters of an Imam (religious cleric) have qualified the exam in Kulgam, a house painter in Pulwama has also secured good scores and three girls (including twin sisters) of an extended family in old city topped in Srinagar.

Watoo village in the southern district of Kulgam was proud after twin daughters of the Imam of the local mosque, Syed Sajad, qualified NEET. Syed Sabia and Syed Bismah secured 625 and 570 marks respectively in their first attempt.

“We were so scared when we heard that the results have been announced. Then we saw that we both have qualified, we are so happy and so are our parents,” said Bismah, whose mother is a teacher, while elderly grandfather has also been an Imam.

The girls were ecstatic and hailed their parents as well as teachers of a coaching centre in Srinagar. “Our parents, teachers as well as the villagers gave us confidence,” said Sabia expecting a good college allotment.

Bismah said those who could not qualify or score higher should not lose hope. “Nothing is impossible. If not this year, they can do better next year,” she said and also urged parents to allow their children choose a career of their choice.

Syed Sajad said they did everything in their capacity so that his daughters could study. “They wanted to go to a coaching centre in Srinagar and we sent them,” said Sajad. The family faced a lot of difficulties but endured so that the daughters could qualify.

Was painting at a house when result was released: Ganaie

Another surprise was by a Pulwama boy — a house painter — Umar Ahmad Ganaie who secured 601 marks. From an economically downtrodden family, Ganaie could not afford any private coaching and would go for house painting or labour work during the days and study during nights.

“I was painting in a house when I learnt about NEET results. I was so happy,” Ganaie said as his fellow villagers of Zazigam surrounded him.

Ganaie studied in government schools and never took coaching. “I prepared for the past two years. Studied text books of class 11 and 12 thoroughly and also analysed questions of past examinations. It was all self-study,” he said.

He dedicated his success to his family and also to his hard work. “If you are not successful this year don’t lose hope, try again. Hard work pays,” he said.

Old city Srinagar trio was competition for each other

In old city Srinagar, twin sisters Tooba Bashir and Rutba Bashir have secured 645 and 574 marks in the exam. Their cousin sister Arbish got 565 marks.

The Rajouri Kadal trio has been together since childhood. “We used to study together from childhood. We shared our happy moments as well as our doubts,” said Tooba.

She said they have always been in a healthy competition with each other. “When we joined school one of us would top, we were competition for each other but it was a healthy one,” she said.