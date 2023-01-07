Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Negligence’ at govt hospital in Ludhiana: Cotton roll left inside woman’s abdomen after childbirth

‘Negligence’ at govt hospital in Ludhiana: Cotton roll left inside woman’s abdomen after childbirth

chandigarh news
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 10:10 PM IST

The cotton roll remained inside the woman for 28 days, and was later removed at the same government hospital in Ludhiana on Thursday

Pardeep Kaur, 22 a resident of Pabbian village had delivered a baby boy at the hospital in Ludhiana on December 8 and went home after getting discharged only to develop pain later. Narrating the ordeal, Kamalpreet Singh, the woman’s husband said, “We came to know about the cotton roll after my wife felt pain.” (HT FILE PHOTO)
Pardeep Kaur, 22 a resident of Pabbian village had delivered a baby boy at the hospital in Ludhiana on December 8 and went home after getting discharged only to develop pain later. Narrating the ordeal, Kamalpreet Singh, the woman’s husband said, “We came to know about the cotton roll after my wife felt pain.” (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByRobert Abraham, Ludhiana

In yet another case of negligence at a government hospital, a cotton roll was left inside a woman’s abdomen after childbirth in Jawaddi.

The cotton roll remained inside the abdomen for 28 days, and was later removed at the same government hospital on Thursday.

Pardeep Kaur, 22 a resident of Pabbian village had delivered a baby boy at the hospital on December 8 and went home after getting discharged only to develop pain later.

Narrating the ordeal, Kamalpreet Singh, the woman’s husband said, “We came to know about the cotton roll after my wife felt pain. We thought it must be due to cold weather and stitches. But later when we came for a check-up, the hospital gave us pain medication and said the patient was normal.”

“With time, however, the infection increased and we went to a private hospital for a check-up. There we came to know that a cotton roll had been left inside. The hospital staff later told us that they had kept the cotton to stop bleeding, but forgot to inform us about getting it removed after three-four days,” he added.

Refuting the allegations of negligence, Jawaddi government hospital gynaecology medical officer Seema Kaushal said, “There was no such case of negligence. The patient had some misunderstanding and was misguided.”

Notably, a body had recently been swapped at the civil hospital, Ludhiana, amid allegations of negligence from the staff. The same had led to violence, with angry kin of the deceased vandalising the hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out