Neighbour booked for raping minor girl

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 28, 2024 06:42 AM IST

In her complaint to the police, the girl’s mother said that her daughter had gone to school to attend the Republic Day function around 9 am

A girl student studying in Class 7 was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Fatehabad on Friday, said police.

In her complaint to the police, the girl’s mother said that her daughter had gone to school to attend the Republic Day function around 9 am.

“She returned back at 12 pm crying. On being asked she told that their neighbour took her to a secluded place and raped her,” the mother added.

The accused has been booked for rape and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

