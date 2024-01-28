Neighbour booked for raping minor girl

A girl student studying in Class 7 was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Fatehabad on Friday, said police. The accused has been booked for rape and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. (iStock)

In her complaint to the police, the girl’s mother said that her daughter had gone to school to attend the Republic Day function around 9 am.

“She returned back at 12 pm crying. On being asked she told that their neighbour took her to a secluded place and raped her,” the mother added.

The accused has been booked for rape and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.