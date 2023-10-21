NEP effective in realising students their full potential, says Haryana governor

Appreciating the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday said the policy has been extremely effective in helping students realise their full potential during his address at the closing ceremony of 46th Zonal Youth Festival at Gandhi Memorial National (GMN) College in Ambala Cantonment. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya presented trophies to the winners in the presence of chairman of the governing body Dr Gurdev Singh, secretary DS Mathur, college principal Dr Rohit Dutt and others. (HT Photo)

The three-day festival witnessed participation of thousands of students in 43 cultural events from over 20 colleges of Kurukshetra University’s Ambala Zone

“....keeping in mind the vision of increasing employability, the Centre has also approved the establishment of a skill hub centre in the college. The decision taken by the college to start courses, including BCA (artificial intelligence), PG diploma in cyber security, BSc nursing and general nursing midwife,” he added.

Established in 1948 and was named after Mahatma Gandhi following his assassination, GMN college is also celebrating its diamond jubilee.

Alumni of this college are holding very important positions that includes internationally acclaimed Geeta Manishi Swami Gyananand, film artist Balraj Sahni, Padmashree and Arjuna awardee Gulshan Rai (IRS) and many others, the governor said.

On the occasion, the governor presented trophies to the winners in the presence of chairman of the governing body Dr Gurdev Singh, secretary DS Mathur, college principal Dr Rohit Dutt and others.

Dr Singh said that Home Minister Anil Vij has donated ₹50 lakh for state of the art infrastructure development, while Tarseem Garg, chancellor MM University has also donated ₹11 lakh for the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!