Monday, Jan 13, 2025
NEP is historic initiative by PM Modi: Minister

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 13, 2025 06:26 AM IST

Haryana’s co-operation, jails, and tourism minister Dr Arvind Sharma was addressing a conference on “National Education Policy 2020-Indian education, culture, values and your suggestions” at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology in Murthal, Sonepat

Haryana’s co-operation, jails, and tourism minister Dr Arvind Sharma on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a historic step by completely replacing Lord Macaulay’s education system with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Haryana’s co-operation, jails, and tourism minister Dr Arvind Sharma said during the Vedic era, scholars from around the world visited India to research under the Gurukul education system and now Prime Minister Modi is promoting Indian languages, culture, skill development. (HT File)
Haryana’s co-operation, jails, and tourism minister Dr Arvind Sharma said during the Vedic era, scholars from around the world visited India to research under the Gurukul education system and now Prime Minister Modi is promoting Indian languages, culture, skill development. (HT File)

He was addressing a conference organised on the topic “National Education Policy 2020-Indian education, culture, values and your suggestions” at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology in Murthal, Sonepat.

He said during the Vedic era, scholars from around the world visited India to research under the Gurukul education system and now Prime Minister Modi is promoting Indian languages, culture, skill development, and multidisciplinary education through this policy, aiming to restore India’s status as a global leader.

Extending his greetings on Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary and National Youth Day, Sharma said Swami Vivekananda inspired the youth worldwide with his revolutionary ideas, encouraging them to awaken, struggle, and continuously learn.

