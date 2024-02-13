Nepalese domestic help ends life in employer’s house

A 26-year-old Nepalese domestic help allegedly ended his life in the house of his employer in Sarabha Nagar, two days after the deceased’s wife gave birth to a girl child. The Nepalese domestic help was working in the house of Ajit Lakra, head, textile division, FICO, for the past 15 years. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Division number 5 police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The police sent the body to civil hospital for postmortem.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning at around 8.15am when the domestic help didn’t come downstairs for work.

ASI Mohan Lal said that on Tuesday morning when Lakra went to check upstairs, the door was bolted from inside following which they called his relative, who works in a nearby house.

The ASI added that when police broke open the door, they found the dead body hanging from the ceiling fan. He said that no suicide note was found on the dead body.

The deceased’s cousin said that he received a phone call from his employer who informed that his cousin is not opening the door. He rushed to the spot and found the body of his cousin hanging from the ceiling fan.

His wife is living in Nepal with her five year old daughter. Two days ago, his wife had given birth to another girl.

The Division number 5 police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC in the matter.