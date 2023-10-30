Never heard or seen Kamal Nath committing atrocities on Sikhs: Punjab Congress chief

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday said that he had “never heard or seen former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath committing atrocities on Sikhs”. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring addressing an election rally in support of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath (centre) in Indore on Monday. (X)

Addressing an election rally in Indore, Warring said: “It is misinformation that a few people in the state are spreading by posing as Sikhs. They say Kamal Nath committed atrocities on Sikhs, but I have not heard or seen him do so till date. I think that even (Sikhism founder) Guru Nanak ji will also not forgive such people.”

The Congress leader said that the country wanted change. “Madhya Pradesh’s corruption scams are prevalent across the country. If the state has to progress again, youngsters must get employment, inflation should come down and scams stopped. For this, Kamal Nath will have to be made the chief minister of this state again,” he said.

State Congress chief Nath said the November 17 assembly elections will decide the future of Madhya Pradesh. “It is a special quality of Indore; the people give knowledge to others. Every election has its own meaning. I have contested elections for 40 years and won. But the election on November 17 is neither an election of a candidate, nor a party but it is the election of the future of Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Referring to chief minister Shivraj Chauhan, he said: “This ‘Shivraj of Thagraj’ has cheated our state for 18 years. I made efforts when I was the CM to create a new image of Madhya Pradesh, to create a new identity. Madhya Pradesh cannot be identified with corruption or mafia. Today, every individual in the state is either a victim of corruption or a witness to corruption,” Nath said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states to go to the polls this year. Counting will take place on December 3.

