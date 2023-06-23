Gurbani telecast row: Govt should have waited for SGPC decision, says new Takht jathedar

The newly appointed Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Thursday said Bhagwant Mann-led state government should have waited for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) decision regarding the Gurbani telecast before passing the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill 2023.

New Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh during his charge taking ceremony at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)

The Punjab assembly on June 20 passed the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to ensure the free-of-cost broadcast of Gurbani from Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) across platforms.

While interacting with media after his installation ceremony held at the highest Sikh temporal seat, Giani Raghbir Singh said, “Panj Singh Sahib (five Sikh clergymen), led by Akal Takht jathedar had issued an edict to the SGPC regarding the telecast of Gurbani. The Punjab government should have waited for the SGPC decision in light of the edict.”

Giani Raghbir said he will make all efforts to ensure unity within the Sikh community.

Reacting to the appeal made by Sarbat Khalsa-designated parallel acting jathedar of Akal Takht, Dhian Singh Mand for a sit-together for the sake of the community, Giani Raghbir Singh said, “I have not read the letter, but I welcome his initiative. It will yield positive results.”

In the installation ceremony held at Takht, many Sikh religious, political and social leaders were present. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami was also present on the occasion.

“Why didn’t the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government pass a resolution in the assembly to back the release of Sikh prisoners? He (CM) should have also taken up the case of Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar whose file for release has not been cleared by the AAP government in Delhi,” Dhami said.

