New Assembly building for Haryana: Proposal against Chandigarh’s master plan, says architects’ body
The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Chandigarh Chapter, has expressed grave concern over the proposal to have a new Assembly building for Haryana in Chandigarh.
Senior functionaries of the body have written a letter to the Union home minister, chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab, and the UT administrator, stating that the proposed building is a clear violation of the city’s master plan and any such move will be nothing but tinkering with Chandigarh’s unique character.
In September last year, citing lack of adequate space and disputes with Punjab, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had raised the demand for a separate Vidhan Sabha building with the Union home minister.
Recently, Haryana speaker Gian Chand Gupta had said Chandigarh administration had agreed to allot a 10-acre site to the Haryana government for the building. Among the proposed sites are a plot on the right side of the road from the railway station light point to IT Park, a plot at IT Park and another opposite Kalagram in Manimajra.
At a press conference held at Chandigarh Press Club on Wednesday, SD Singh, chairman, IIA, Chandigarh Chapter, said the idea of making a new Vidhan Sabha will be against the Chandigarh Master Plan and may invite huge criticism at the international level, adding that they had requested the authorities to consider several other options in their letter.
Surinder Bahga, former chairperson of Chandigarh-Punjab Chapter, said Chandigarh’s Master Plan was originally prepared by Swiss-born French architect Le Corbusier. It was followed in letter and spirit by the then Punjab government. Later, the revised Chandigarh Master Plan-2031 was prepared by Chandigarh’s urban planning department and approved by the Chandigarh administration and Union home ministry.
“The proposal of building a separate Vidhan Sabha within the boundary of the city at a different location is in complete violation of both the original and revised master plans. It will destroy Corbusier’s concept of city planning,” Bahga said.
“Le Corbusier compared the Chandigarh plan with a human body where the Capitol Complex, consisting of the Secretariat, high court and Assembly hall, is the head of the human body. If Haryana will add a new Assembly Hall, Chandigarh will have two heads!” he said.
Suggesting alternatives, Sanjay Goel, chairman, IIA, Punjab Chapter, who was also present at the press conference, said, “The Haryana government can build a new capital city of its own on some suitable site located in the centre of Haryana, which is easily accessible to residents of the state. Another option can be that the Haryana government build only a Capitol Complex on the outskirts of some existing town.”
“Also, based on Haryana government’s factual data about space requirements, efficient space planning with some minor changes can be explored (at the existing site). A series of low-height annexes were added on the rear side of the high court to cope with its growing demands. Likewise, some additional low-height structure can be added on the rear side of the existing Assembly hall,” he said.
-
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 23, 2022
Aries will find luck on their side in a financial deal, while, Taurus will manage to resolve a family issue through their initiative. Cancer will be able to motivate a family youngster to give in his or her best in a competition. Virgo can expect a favorable outcome of a problem involving money.
-
Selection battles: Courts are offering athletes a direct lifeline
The courts seem to have become the new playground for Indian athletes to seek selection into the India team. At least, this is what recent trends suggest as more and more athletes are moving courts against their respective federations alleging ‘unfair selections’ and ‘inconsistent policies.’
-
Fourth innings Test chases no longer a drab affair
In consecutive home Tests against New Zealand, England have chased down 277 at Lord’s and 299 at Trent Bridge. Earlier this year, South Africa chased 240 in Johannesburg and 212 in Cape Town to bounce back from 0-1 down to win the series against India. Thus, four times in the last six months teams have successfully achieved tough fourth-innings chases. Individual batting too has been impressive. Four out of the five highest scores in the fourth innings in the last 10 years have come since 2018—149 in 2018 (KL Rahul at The Oval), 153* (Kusal Perera (SL) in Durban) in 2019, 210* (Kyle Mayers (WI) in Chattogram) in 2021 and 196 (Babar Azam (Pak) v Australia in Karachi) in 2022.
-
Maha crisis: Bagga files plaint against CM Thackeray for ‘flouting’ Covid norms
The political situation remains tense in Maharashtra, especially after rebel Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde in fresh demands Wednesday, stated that the MVA front is “unnatural” and for the sake of the western state, Sena must exit the alliance that it shares with the Congress party and the NCP.
-
Have high regard for Murmu, but battle is between ideologies: Yashwant Sinha
Explaining his take on “opposing ideologies”, Yashwant Sinha, a former bureaucrat, said that one is “hellbent in throttling the Constitution” and believes the country's President should not have his/her own mind to function but “serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics