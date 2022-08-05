New barracks at Attari border thrown open for BSF personnel

AMRITSAR: The Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) has thrown open the newly constructed barracks at Attari border for accommodation of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, who are presently staying at the Khasa headquarters, which is around 20km from the International Border.

LPAI’s chairman Aditya Mishra handed over the accommodation to the BSF in the presence of additional director general (ADG) PV Rama Sastry on Wednesday. LPAI’s integrated check post (ICP), Attari, manager Satish Dhyani was also present on the occasion.

The ₹33-crore facility is aimed to strengthen the security of the integrated check post (ICP), which facilitates India’s trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan, and the joint check post (JCP) that is famous for ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border. The project was inaugurated virtually by the Union home minister Amit Shah in March this year, but the BSF officials had been waiting for the completion of some interior works.

The project was to be completed by March 31, 2021, but shortage of labour due to the coronavirus pandemic had further delayed the construction work.

A senior BSF official said they have got the charge of the barracks and the process to accommodate jawans will begin very soon. The BSF official said: “It takes around 25 to 30 minutes to reach the border from Khasa. The new accommodation will not only bring an end to travelling hassles of the BSF personnel, but also provide the benefit of their immediate presence in case of any emergency. With the new accommodation, our staff will be able to guard the border round-the-clock.”

To enhance the security measures at the border, the LPAI had last year completed several construction works, including the paving of patrolling track along the perimeter wall of the ICP, which also facilitates the movement of passengers from India to Pakistan and vice-versa. The patrolling track allows BSF personnel to guard the area by using two and four-wheelers as the same was done on foot on the unpaved road.