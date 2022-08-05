New barracks at Attari border thrown open for BSF personnel
AMRITSAR: The Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) has thrown open the newly constructed barracks at Attari border for accommodation of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, who are presently staying at the Khasa headquarters, which is around 20km from the International Border.
LPAI’s chairman Aditya Mishra handed over the accommodation to the BSF in the presence of additional director general (ADG) PV Rama Sastry on Wednesday. LPAI’s integrated check post (ICP), Attari, manager Satish Dhyani was also present on the occasion.
The ₹33-crore facility is aimed to strengthen the security of the integrated check post (ICP), which facilitates India’s trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan, and the joint check post (JCP) that is famous for ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border. The project was inaugurated virtually by the Union home minister Amit Shah in March this year, but the BSF officials had been waiting for the completion of some interior works.
The project was to be completed by March 31, 2021, but shortage of labour due to the coronavirus pandemic had further delayed the construction work.
A senior BSF official said they have got the charge of the barracks and the process to accommodate jawans will begin very soon. The BSF official said: “It takes around 25 to 30 minutes to reach the border from Khasa. The new accommodation will not only bring an end to travelling hassles of the BSF personnel, but also provide the benefit of their immediate presence in case of any emergency. With the new accommodation, our staff will be able to guard the border round-the-clock.”
To enhance the security measures at the border, the LPAI had last year completed several construction works, including the paving of patrolling track along the perimeter wall of the ICP, which also facilitates the movement of passengers from India to Pakistan and vice-versa. The patrolling track allows BSF personnel to guard the area by using two and four-wheelers as the same was done on foot on the unpaved road.
-
VB arrests JE for accepting ₹25,000 bribe in Jalalabad
FEROZEPUR: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested a junior engineer, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), posted at the BDPO office Jalalabad, Fazilka district, while accepting a bribe of ₹25,000. In a release, the VB claimed that the accused, Suwarsha, has been arrested on the complaint of Sukhjinder Singh of Chak Rorawali (Tambuwala) village in Jalalabad.
-
US officials probing claims of turbans of Sikhs being confiscated at Mexico border
Washington : US government officials are investigating complaints that Sikh migrants had their turbans confiscated by border police agents at the Mexico border as they sought asylum. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona sent a letter on Monday to US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus, saying that the organization had documented almost 50 cases since June in which agents confiscated turbans, denouncing the seizures as “ongoing, serious religious-freedom violations”.
-
Few good men by Uddhav’s side in his biggest political crisis
It is undeniable that Thackeray is struggling to contain the damage caused by the vertical split and the near decimation of his legislature party. He is trying to offset the allegation of being inaccessible by meeting party workers at Sena Bhavan at Dadar. Insiders say despite the damage control exercise launched by Thackeray and his men, the lack of a frontline mass leader is showing.
-
Chadha meets FM, seeks rollback of GST on ‘sarais’
Chandigarh : Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member from Punjab Raghav Chadha on Thursday met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought immediate rollback of the 12% goods and services tax imposed 'sarais' (inns) in the area around the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. Chadha also drew her attention to the depleting water table. Referring to a drastic fall in groundwater table in the state, Chadha demanded an immediate financial package.
-
Teachers’ post: Protesters don’t allow Lehra SDM to leave office for 6 hrs
Residents of Lehal Khurd village on Thursday protested outside the Lehra sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) office demanding creation of two additional posts of teachers at the primary school. The protesters led by BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) gheraoed the office at around 12 noon and allowed Lehra SDM Navreet Kaur's to leave office only at around 6.30 pm.
