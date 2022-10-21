New chemist shop at Chandigarh’s GMSH-16 gets highest bid of 17 lakh

Bidding for the new chemist shop at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, has fetched the administration the highest bid of ₹17.01 lakh per month, around seven times more than the ₹2.5 lakh rent paid by the existing sole chemist shop at the hospital.

Even the area of the new chemist shop is about half the area presently occupied by the sole chemist shop whose allotment has been with the same person since 1993. The administration will also open bidding for this shop.

“Since all instructions of allowing extensions have now been withdrawn, a one month notice for termination of the lease has been issued to the person and after vacation of the shop, this chemist shop will also be allotted through fresh fair and competitive bidding process,” a press statement issued by the UT administration said.

“Considering the occupied area and the highest bid received by the nearby shop, the monthly rent of the existing chemist shop should be around ₹30 lakh per month. But, the shopkeeper is paying only ₹2.5 lakh, causing a monthly loss of ₹27 lakh to the public exchequer,” said an official.

The administration has also invited bids for one more chemist shop at GMSH and another at the civil hospital in Sector 45. Last date of bid submission is November 17.

Discounted medicines

In line with the tender conditions, each chemist shop will have to offer a minimum discount to customers. UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said a minimum of 15% discount on the MRP of branded medicines, a minimum of 30% discount on generic and branded generic medicines, and a minimum of 30% discount on consumables/surgical items was mandatory under the tender.

To further keep a check on the rates, the administration will open four chemist shops, including a Jan Aushadhi store, for competition, he added.