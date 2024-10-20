Menu Explore
New complex of Hamirpur med college to be completed by March 2026: Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Oct 20, 2024 08:30 PM IST

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the auditorium of Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur, at the new campus in Jol Sapper in Nadaun Assembly Constituency of Hamirpur district. (HT File)
The auditorium will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 37 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for the Principal’s residence at the college. The Chief Minister inspected the ongoing construction work of the medical college and issued necessary directives to the administration. He said that the target is to complete the construction of the medical college by March 31, 2026.

He added that the new campus would significantly enhance healthcare services by providing world-class facilities, state-of-the-art medical equipment and skilled doctors and paramedical staff, ensuring advanced healthcare for the people of the state.

