New contract for sewa kendras will save 200-cr in 5 yrs, says Punjab minister Aman Arora

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 23, 2023 01:08 AM IST

As per the new contract, the entrusted operator will provide all IT (desktop, computers, scanners etc.) and non-IT infrastructure (ACs and water-coolers), which was, earlier, being provided by the government at sewa kendras

The state government on Friday approved a contract for a new service operator to run 535 sewa kendras in the state.

Punjab governance reforms and public grievances minister Aman Arora.
Doing away with the earlier revenue-sharing model, this time the contract has been shifted to transaction-based model. The move is expected to save around 200-crore in the next five years, said Punjab governance reforms and public grievances minister Aman Arora.

While handing-over the award letter to representatives of M/s TerraCIS Technologies Limited after a meeting of Board of Governors of Punjab state e-Governance Society here at his office, Arora said the new service operator has been selected in a transparent and time-bound manner to operate, maintain and manage sewa kendras in the state for five years.

As per the new contract, the entrusted operator will provide all IT (desktop, computers, scanners etc.) and non-IT infrastructure (ACs and water-coolers), which was, earlier, being provided by the government at sewa kendras.

Arora said the state government is all set to roll-out its ambitious door-step delivery of services, being provided at sewa kendras in Punjab.

