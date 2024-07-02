New criminal laws: Chandigarh cops spend 2 hours to document first crime scene

At precisely 3 pm on Monday, the police and forensic team arrived at the scene of last night’s assault in Sector 30-B, normally a serene residential area. Covering all bases, each step taken by Chandigarh Police officers was calculated and deliberate. The once routine task of crime scene investigation transformed into a highly regulated process. (HT Photo)

The yellow tape was promptly stretched across the perimeter, cordoning off the crime scene and signalling the transition to a thorough and methodical process mandated under the three new criminal laws that were rolled out nationwide on Monday.

The atmosphere was tense, with onlookers gathered behind the tape, curious about the unfolding scene.

Covering all bases, each step taken by the police officers was calculated and deliberate. The once routine task of crime scene investigation transformed into a highly regulated process.

The team, armed with yellow tape, chalk, forensic kits and cameras, precisely worked to document every aspect of the crime scene in adherence to the new mandates, spending nearly two hours to execute every procedure without error.

Superintendent of police (SP) Mridul remained on site, guiding the team through the new protocols and ensuring compliance at every stage.

Forensic experts carefully outlined evidence with chalk, marking blood-laced footprints, blood stains and any other pertinent details. The footprints, leading away from the car and towards a nearby park, provided a crucial trail for investigators. Forensic sleuths also collected the blood samples for analysis.

Yellow stamps, marked with letters A, B, C and D, highlighted various pieces of evidence. A parked car at the crime scene bore blood stains and was marked with a yellow stamp.

The investigating officers captured these outlines with their tablets, carefully panning them at the crime scene to record every evidence and detail with accuracy.

Loaded with software designed to streamline the documentation process, these tablets allowed officers to capture high-resolution images and videos, tag evidence and upload data in real-time.

Videography, now mandatory for all crime scenes where the offence attracts a punishment of seven or more years, was conducted with a focus on thoroughness.

This new requirement meant that even the statements of witnesses would be recorded. Officers moved systematically, ensuring that every angle was covered, and every piece of evidence was documented.

At the crime scene, the cops frequently referred to their manuals on new criminal laws, ensuring each step was aligned with the updated legal provisions. On the one hand, a tablet recorded the scene and on the other hand, a book containing the new law provisions, guided their every move. This was a significant shift from previous practices, where experienced officers relied on their intuition and past experiences.

Photos and videos were taken repeatedly, with the intent of achieving exacting perfection.

“Each shot served the crucial purpose of evidence collection and any ambiguity could compromise the investigation. We are making comprehensive shots of the crime scene and also making notes on diary about the documentation, so that it serves as a reference point of the crucial evidence collection,” said SP Mridul, while supervising the proceedings.

The meticulous probe came about after a 28-year-old man alerted the police about being assaulted by 5-6 individuals around 1.30 am the previous night.

The victim was already admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, when police received intimation about the incident around 6 am. Sticking to the new protocol, police promptly rushed to the hospital to first off record the victim’s statement.

Hours later, after documenting the crime scene, they lodged an FIR under Sections 115 (2), 126 (2), 190, 191 (2), 191 (3), 351 (2) and 351 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the CCTNS platform.

First FIR: Theft of ₹2 lakh from factory

As the new criminal came into effect, in Chandigarh, a burglary at a metal factory in Industrial Area, Phase 1, led to the first FIR under BNS.

The incident was reported by Sanjeev Gupta, owner of Shivam Metal, who discovered the break-in after receiving a distress call from his employee, Mahender, around 8.30 am.

Gupta, a resident of Sector 20, Panchkula, rushed to his office to find the back wall of his office broken and the main door ajar. Inside, the office was ransacked, with an iron cupboard lying on the floor, its door forcibly opened. A sum of ₹2 lakh, previously stored in the cupboard, was missing.

Gupta immediately reported the incident to the SHO of the local police station, following which a police team reached the scene and documented it through the e-Sakshya App.

Subsequently, a case under Sections 305 (theft) and 331 (4) (criminal trespass) of the BNS was registered.

In Mohali, Day 1 marked by confusion, struggle

The implementation of the new criminal laws across the country put Mohali police in a fix as they struggled to learn the ropes of the new legal framework.

The investigating officers in Mohali were seen discussing the new sections under BNS with their station house officers concerned, who were also seemingly dependent on the online details available about the new laws.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said a total of three FIRs were lodged under BNS in Mohali on the first day. “Our cops have been properly trained for the new laws, as the training started immediately after general elections. We are also making the public aware about the new laws,” he added.

However, a police officer said the investigating officers (IOs) were under immense pressure and took more than usual time to register the cases.

“As the IOs have to record digital evidence, especially at the time of recoveries or arrest, the force will take time to adapt accordingly. Moreover, we are yet to memorise the new sections though their number is lower under the new law,” a station house officer said.

A senior police officer said with Mohali police already reeling under pressure of shortage of staff, the new provisions, including videography, will be a tough task for the IOs, especially those not tech savvy.

Phase-1 police station was the first to register an FIR under BNS, pertaining to vehicle theft.

The special cell busted a gang of motorcycle lifters, arresting two men and recovering five bikes from their custody.

An officer at the special cell said all new protocols were followed during their arrest. “Proper videography was done during the arrest of the accused, who were riding stolen bikes with fake number plates,” the officer added.

Sohana police also registered a vehicle theft case under BNS.

Meanwhile, all SHOs, under the supervision of DSPs concerned, addressed public meetings to inform the public about the new laws.

E-rickshaw battery theft first case in Panchkula

In Panchkula, the first FIR under the new laws was regarding a theft of an e-rickshaw’s battery, lodged at the Sector 14 police station.

Amar Kumar of Indira Colony, Sector 17, approached the police with the complaint in the morning, leading to the FIR under Section 303 of BNS.

Deputy commissioner of Police (DCP) Himadree Kaushik had been monitoring the smooth transition from the old colonial laws to the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)in Panchkula district.

“The force had been trained before the rollout. We anticipate a few challenges in future in terms of registering e-FIRs, but our technical teams are fully equipped and trained to handle them,” the DCP said.

“To videograph the crime scenes of all offences which attract a punishment of more than seven years, we have procured 20 hand-held cameras as well as 30 body cameras,” added Kaushik who has been training the police personnel in the district for last few months.

Haryana police have provided three booklets to the staff to make them aware of the changes not just in the sections but also in dealing with the crime.