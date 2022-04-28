New Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan: A mass leader, but has the turncoat tag

The name Udai Bhan, 66, rings a bell. The newly-appointed Haryana Congress president comes from a family which helped Haryana earn the infamous distinction of being a land of ‘Aya Rams’ and ‘Gaya Rams’ (turncoats).

Bhan’s father, Gaya Lal, who was elected as an Independent MLA from Hassanpur constituency in 1967, jumped the ship several times, alternatively supporting the Congress as well as the United Front in a matter of hours and days.

His turncoat tendencies led to coining of the phrase ‘Aya Ram, Gaya Ram’, a reference to which was also made by former Union home minister YB Chavan in the Parliament.

Udai Bhan, who was elected as a MLA in 1987, 2000 and 2005 from Hassanpur seat and from Hodal seat in 2014 following delimitation of constituencies, is a die-hard loyalist of two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

His first remarks after being appointed as the president of the state Congress themselves speak of his “dummy status”. Flanked by Hooda’s son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, the Dalit leader was full of praise for Hooda and his son.

“I would like to thank Deepender ji for getting this matter of party leadership sorted out with the party high command. We will contest the upcoming elections under the leadership of Bhupinder Singh Hooda and win assembly polls with two-third majority,” Bhan said.

Known for his soft spoken and calm mannerism, Bhan has been regarded as mass leader who has his ears to the ground.

However, his foremost task will be to ensure harmony among the faction-ridden state unit and get the organisational set up revamped at the block and district level. Hooda’s tutelage and support will be his trump card.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON