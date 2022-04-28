New Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan: A mass leader, but has the turncoat tag
The name Udai Bhan, 66, rings a bell. The newly-appointed Haryana Congress president comes from a family which helped Haryana earn the infamous distinction of being a land of ‘Aya Rams’ and ‘Gaya Rams’ (turncoats).
Bhan’s father, Gaya Lal, who was elected as an Independent MLA from Hassanpur constituency in 1967, jumped the ship several times, alternatively supporting the Congress as well as the United Front in a matter of hours and days.
His turncoat tendencies led to coining of the phrase ‘Aya Ram, Gaya Ram’, a reference to which was also made by former Union home minister YB Chavan in the Parliament.
Udai Bhan, who was elected as a MLA in 1987, 2000 and 2005 from Hassanpur seat and from Hodal seat in 2014 following delimitation of constituencies, is a die-hard loyalist of two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.
His first remarks after being appointed as the president of the state Congress themselves speak of his “dummy status”. Flanked by Hooda’s son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, the Dalit leader was full of praise for Hooda and his son.
“I would like to thank Deepender ji for getting this matter of party leadership sorted out with the party high command. We will contest the upcoming elections under the leadership of Bhupinder Singh Hooda and win assembly polls with two-third majority,” Bhan said.
Known for his soft spoken and calm mannerism, Bhan has been regarded as mass leader who has his ears to the ground.
However, his foremost task will be to ensure harmony among the faction-ridden state unit and get the organisational set up revamped at the block and district level. Hooda’s tutelage and support will be his trump card.
-
Case against Alka Lamba: Congress leaders throng Rupnagar SSP office
Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba on Wednesday returned without being questioned by the police in a criminal conspiracy case registered against her at the Sadar Police Station, Rupnagar, for amplifying the alleged video of Kumar Vishwas against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Former PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu expressed his support for Lamba, but didn't join the protest. Sidhu spoke to the media, criticised Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann and left the venue.
-
Canada-based gangster Duneke’s three aides arrested with 6 pistols in Faridkot
Faridkot : Police have arrested three members of the Davinder Bambiha and Sukha Duneke group and recovered six pistols from their possession in Faridkot on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh, alias Afeem, of Dogar Basti, Mantar Singh of Ramuwala village and Karan Sharma of Balbir Basti in Faridkot district. A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at the Faridkot sadar police station.
-
Punjab fully prepared to tackle Covid surge: CM
Chandigarh : Punjab chef minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the state was fully prepared to tackle any surge in Covid cases. 5.11 lakh people have also got the booster dose. The CM said there are 1,236 beds in Government Medical College, Amritsar, 1,450 in Government Medical College, Patiala, and 1,025 in Government Medical College, Faridkot. There are 280 ICU beds in Amritsar, 250 in Faridkot and 280 in Patiala, he further added.
-
Bring petro products under GST regime: Punjab AAP to Centre
Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday appealed to the Centre to bring petroleum products under the goods and services tax regime and reduce oil prices to give relief to common people. Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to states to reduce taxes on fuel prices, AAP's state unit chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the Centre had increased the tax on petroleum products by 250% in last five years.
-
Delhi: Bhalswa landfill smoulders for 2nd day, shrouds areas in toxic haze
The massive fire that broke out at Bhalswa landfill in north west Delhi on Tuesday continued for the second day, enveloping the localities around the waste mountain in a thick toxic haze, with the firefighting operation continuing till late Wednesday evening. A senior North Delhi Municipal Corporation official overseeing the landfill management said that the blaze has been controlled, but some inner parts continue to smoulder which is generating a lot of smoke.
