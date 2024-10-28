New J&K govt reverting back to November academic session in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir’s newly formed government has given indications that it will reverse the “Uniform Academic Policy” of the lieutenant governor led administration from next year and revert it back to old academic session in the Kashmir valley’s educational institutions where the examinations will be held in October-November instead of current March session. The Jammu and Kashmir administration led by lieutenant governor in 2022 had issued orders for the implementation of a “uniform academic calendar” for both Jammu and Kashmir divisions “in sync with the higher education department and the rest of the country”. (HT representational)

The decision seems to have been influenced by demands by parents, civil society and academics in Kashmir valley who say that the November session is suited for Kashmir students owing to its weather which then allows them 3-month winter vacation up to February with the start of new academic session.

Earlier this week, education minister Sakeena Itoo told media that she would seek feedback from people over the changed session but later said that the administration’s switching to March academic session in Kashmir valley has not been taken well by the people.

“Given the public demand, I don’t think there is any need to put the matter in public domain for their feedback. I have already received the demand from so many people to restore the November session in schools,” she said.

Given the public demand and government’s assertion, many political leaders including from opposition have also expressed their willingness for the change in session back to November.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expressed support for the restoration of the November school session, welcoming it as a necessary reversal of what it termed a “patently retrograde decision”.

Former education minister and PDP leader Naeem Akhtar criticised the uniform March academic session for causing significant academic losses. He stressed that the October-November session had been implemented decades ago, keeping in mind Jammu and Kashmir’s unique climatic and topographical challenges.

“We welcome the government’s move and hope it marks the first step towards meaningful educational reforms,” Akhtar said.

People’s Conference president Sajad Lone also expressed support for restoring academic session to examinations in November. “Apart from the weather variables it gives our students’ academic head start. Most of the admissions are June onwards. Our students would get six extra months to prepare for entrance examinations and admissions. Climatically the academic session in Kashmir is ideal for end of year exams. And academically it gives our students vital advantage. Fail to understand why they changed it,” he said.

Experts have also said that the March session led to loss of working days for the students of Kashmir valley.

“November session is better for the Kashmir zone as we get more working days this way. If we consider a uniform academic calendar with March session, then our students (in Kashmir) face loss,” said Farooq Ahmad Peer, former director academics and secretary, J&K board of school education.

“I have also observed that the March session has caused stress among valley students… In the November session, the valley students would also get ample time to prepare for competitive examinations,” he said.