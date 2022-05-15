New Punjab assembly’s budget session will be longest: Speaker

: The at least 10-day-long first budget session of the newly-elected 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha would be the longest in the history of the state, speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan announced on Saturday, saying that proper time will be given to discuss all its aspects.

The budget session of the Punjab assembly is likely to be held by the end of June.

“Earlier, this session was for one or two days, but now it will be for at least ten days so that all the aspects of the budget can be discussed. We will not do a formality of just announcing the budget. Proper time will be provided to all the leaders so that if they have any issues or concerns regarding the points of the budget, they can be raised. At least two days will be kept for discussion on the governor’s address,” Sadhwan said during his visit here.

In March, the Aam Aadmi Party government presented its interim Budget of ₹ 37,120. 23 crore for the first three months of the fiscal year 2022-23.

The speaker expressed his commitment that issues related to people will continue to be given a top priority in the assembly.

“People’s aspirations are linked to the budget which need to be discussed openly. That is why this time, the Punjab government has sought the opinion of the people to prepare the budget as per the wishes of the people,” he said.

Regarding the upliftment of the Punjabi language, Sandhwan said that the language would always be given importance in the assembly.

“Every effort is being made by the Punjab government to replenish the state exchequer. The promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party to the people of Punjab would be fulfilled on the same lines as the promises made in Delhi,” he added.

He said that there should be no doubt about the intention of the government to eradicate the VIP culture among influential people and some jail inmates.

He said the Punjab government will now make jails a real reformatory, where the offenders will have to pay the real penalty for their crimes.

