New Punjab assembly’s budget session will be longest: Speaker
: The at least 10-day-long first budget session of the newly-elected 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha would be the longest in the history of the state, speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan announced on Saturday, saying that proper time will be given to discuss all its aspects.
The budget session of the Punjab assembly is likely to be held by the end of June.
“Earlier, this session was for one or two days, but now it will be for at least ten days so that all the aspects of the budget can be discussed. We will not do a formality of just announcing the budget. Proper time will be provided to all the leaders so that if they have any issues or concerns regarding the points of the budget, they can be raised. At least two days will be kept for discussion on the governor’s address,” Sadhwan said during his visit here.
In March, the Aam Aadmi Party government presented its interim Budget of ₹ 37,120. 23 crore for the first three months of the fiscal year 2022-23.
The speaker expressed his commitment that issues related to people will continue to be given a top priority in the assembly.
“People’s aspirations are linked to the budget which need to be discussed openly. That is why this time, the Punjab government has sought the opinion of the people to prepare the budget as per the wishes of the people,” he said.
Regarding the upliftment of the Punjabi language, Sandhwan said that the language would always be given importance in the assembly.
“Every effort is being made by the Punjab government to replenish the state exchequer. The promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party to the people of Punjab would be fulfilled on the same lines as the promises made in Delhi,” he added.
He said that there should be no doubt about the intention of the government to eradicate the VIP culture among influential people and some jail inmates.
He said the Punjab government will now make jails a real reformatory, where the offenders will have to pay the real penalty for their crimes.
Summer Carnival at Lucknow airport begins today
This summer, passengers are in for a delight at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. They can enjoy special discounts on shopping, food and beverages as the airport is kicking-off a 45-day Summer Carnival from Sunday. The airport has been at the forefront of providing exciting retail and F&B experience for passengers.
Yamunanagar: Four cops booked, suspended for graft, extortion
Four police personnel and a local were booked on Saturday on charges of bribery, extortion and wrongful confinement for allegedly threatening to implicate five men in a drug recovery case and extorting ₹8.35 lakh from them. According to the police, the suspended cops took ₹30,000 from one Raman, who runs an auto repair shop, in lieu of not implicating him in a drug case in April.
Khattar to inaugurate projects worth ₹45 cr in Yamunanagar today
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate seven development projects worth ₹45 crore at a Haryana Pragati rally at Jagadhri grain market in Yamunanagar on Sunday. “The chief minister will also lay the foundation stone of a project worth ₹288 crore,” Haryana education minister and Jagadhri MLA Kanwar Pal said at a press conference on Saturday. Pal added that the construction of Guru Teg Bahadur Medical College will also commence soon.
Farmers fill pits dug for high-tension electric towers in Karnal village
Thousands of farmers on Saturday filled the pits that were earlier dug up for erection of high-tension electric towers in Bandrala village of Karnal district. They accused the Haryana government of not announcing compensation for the land being taken for the pylons. Heavy police deployment was made following the call of protest and a mahapanchayat at Assandh's gurdwara. But police failed to stop the protesters as the strength of farmers outnumbered them.
Chandigarh | 32-year-old jailed for seven years for possessing 50 gm heroin
A 32-year-old man, who was caught with 50 gm heroin in Chandigarh in 2020, has been awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court. The court of additional and sessions judge Jaibir Singh also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Narinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 20, Chandigarh. According to the prosecution, while patrolling in Sector 20 on June 12, 2020, police stopped Kumar on the basis of suspicion.
