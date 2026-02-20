New stretch to cut travel time from MDC to Sukhna to 2 mins

Daily commuters between Panchkula and Chandigarh are set to get major relief as a 1.9-kilometre six-lane road connecting Panchkula to the Sukhna Regulatory End is nearing completion. The ₹13-crore project, largely falling in Haryana, is expected to be ready within two months and aims to cut travel time while decongesting key traffic points near IT Park and Madhya Marg. Daily commuters between Panchkula and Chandigarh are set to get major relief as a 1.9-kilometre six-lane road connecting Panchkula to the Sukhna Regulatory End is nearing completion. (HT File Photo)

The road will begin near the Panchkula border in Sector 6, Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), connecting to IT Park Road near Dolphin Chowk. It will pass through MDC Sectors 2, 3 and 7 before joining the road near Sukhna Regulatory End, which further connects to villages Sakteri and Kishangarh, eventually leading into Chandigarh. At an average speed of 50 km/h, commuters will be able to cover the stretch in around two-and-a-half minutes.

The new road will particularly benefit those travelling to the Punjab and Haryana high court, civil secretariat, Sukhna Lake, PGI, northern and eastern sectors of Chandigarh, New Chandigarh and Baddi (HP). Employees commuting to the IT Park from Sakteri, Kishangarh and nearby areas, as well as devotees visiting the Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula, are also expected to gain from improved connectivity.

The new link is also expected to ease traffic near the IT Park and on Madhya Marg, particularly around the railway and transport light points.

Construction began in March last year and is currently progressing at full pace. Around 450 metres of the stretch from the Panchkula side has been completed, while soil levelling for the remaining portion is nearly finished. Though work was briefly halted during monsoon, it has since resumed. According to labourers at the site, 20-30 workers are currently engaged in the project.

NK Payal, executive engineer, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, said the road will serve as a crucial link between the two cities, helping reduce congestion on existing routes and improving the overall commuting experience.