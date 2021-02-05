New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi to resume on February 8
The Northern Railway has decided to resume services of the evening New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express from February 8, 10 months after it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The daily train (02005) will depart from New Delhi at 5.15pm to arrive at Kalka at 9.15pm after halts at Panipat, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt and Chandigarh stations.
The next day, train 02006 will depart from Kalka at 6.15am to arrive at the New Delhi railway station at 10.15am with the same stoppages, railway officials said. Pantry services will remain suspended for now. The Shatabdi Express has 13 AC-chair coaches with 75 seats each and two executive coaches with 45 seats each.
Earlier in October, railways had resumed the morning Shatabdi (7.40am) from New Delhi to Kalka via Chandigarh (02011/02012), with its return journey in the evening.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HP cabinet decisions: Budget session to be held from Feb 26 to March 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi to resume on February 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP hopes to sweep Punjab civic body elections with broom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shimla at standstill after heaviest snowfall in Feb in 18 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ agitation gathers momentum in Haryana, khaps back Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K’s Reasi to get the world’s tallest bridge in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chitkara International School launches multilingual communication system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh has low vaccination coverage, high Covid-19 positivity rate: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Chicken price rises in Chandigarh as normal demand resumes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana DGP leads from front, takes first Covid-19 vaccine shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kullu police seize 6.27kg of heroin from African supplier in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP seeks to gain foothold in Himachal with 2022 elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fearing backlash, candidates avoid BJP symbol in Punjab civic polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heavy snowfall brings life to a grinding halt in higher reaches of Himachal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In 10 days from now, Punjab to hold civic polls; farmers' stir big challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox