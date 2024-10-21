Newly elected Haryana legislators to be sworn in on October 25
Oct 21, 2024 01:03 PM IST
Pro-tem Speaker Raghuvir Singh Kadian, 80, who is the most senior member in the assembly, will administer the oath.
The newly elected 90 legislators will be administered the oath as member of the Haryana legislative assembly on October 25.
Pro-tem Speaker Raghuvir Singh Kadian, a seven-term MLA, will administer them the oath.
A Congress MLA, 80-year-old Kadian is the most senior legislator in the House. He will be administered the oath of affirmation as acting Speaker by governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday morning.
The House will elect the Speaker and deputy Speaker after all 90 MLAs are administered the oath.