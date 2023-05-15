Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / A day after win, Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

A day after win, Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 15, 2023 01:11 AM IST

After the meeting, Rinku told reporters that it was under the AAP national convener’s guidance that they were able to win the bypoll in Jalandhar.

Newly elected Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku on Sunday met AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to seek his blessings and guidance. Rinku called on Kejriwal at the latter’s official residence. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Ashok Mittal were also present.

Newly elected Jalandhar Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Delhi Chief Minister and party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
After the meeting, Rinku told reporters that it was under the AAP national convener’s guidance that they were able to win the bypoll in Jalandhar. He also credited the people-centric developmental work in Punjab over the past year for their success. He said that ongoing construction work on several flyovers and roads needs to be expedited. “Although I have been elected for a short period, AAP’s roadmap for the constituency will be both for my current term and the longer term. We are going to work while keeping the next five years in mind” he said.

