Newlyweds die as boulder hits house in Chamba amid heavy rain in Himachal

A vehicle buried under the debris after a landslide at a Thalot petrol station in Aut tehsil of Mandi district on Monday. (HT Photo)

Chamba deputy commissioner Mukesh Repaswal said a landslide hit two houses at Chari village of Chamba between 3am and 4 am. “A massive boulder crashed into the house where the couple was asleep, causing it to collapse. They had got married three months ago and were visiting the woman’s parental house at Chari when the incident occurred. We have recovered the bodies.”

As many as 471 roads, including 310 in Mandi district, remain blocked in Himachal Pradesh due to landslides triggered by heavy rain. The Mandi-Kullu stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali national highway was blocked at Kainchi Mod yet again. The road was earlier blocked at the 4-mile mark in Mandi district due to continuous rock-fall from the hill-side but one-way traffic had been restored.

In Sirmaur, National Highway (NH) 707 is blocked near Uttari due to falling debris.

Due to continuous rainfall, schools have been closed in several parts of the state, including Thunag sub-division in Mandi besides Kumarsain, Theog, Rohru, Jubbal, and Chopal in Shimla district.

A tree was uprooted due to continuous rainfall near Sanjauli on the outskirts of Shimla, causing to vehicles getting damaged and traffic getting disrupted. The forest department team is clearing the area, but persistent rain continues to hamper operations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Shimla, Sirmaur, Chamba, Kangra and Mandi districts on Monday. Heavy showers were reported from several parts of the state since Sunday night.

Officials have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in forested and hill areas prone to tree falls and landslides.

Monsoon has wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon with Mandi district being the worst-hit.

A private bus caught in debris after a flashflood on the Sangraha-Chadna road in Sirmaur district on Monday. Passengers escaped unhurt. (HT Photo)

So far, 15 people have been killed in Mandi after recent cloudburst and flashflood incidents, while 27 remain missing. Since the onset of monsoon on June 20, 125 people have lost lives in Himachal Pradesh.