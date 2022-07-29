NGO seeks probe into payment made by Ludhiana MC for solid waste management
The members of Yuva NGO held a ‘Yagya’ outside the municipal corporation’s (MC) Zone-D office on Friday after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently directed the MC to submit ₹100-crore interim compensation for its failure to manage solid waste.
President Kumar Gaurav considered it a positive step. “Now, the authorities might awake from their deep slumber and work to dispose of the accumulated waste at the dump site. Over 20 lakh metric tonnes of garbage is accumulated at the site due to which air and water are getting polluted,” he said.
He also demanded an inquiry into the payment of ₹137-crore to a private company in the past for managing solid waste.
-
Sonepat constable involved in Lawrence Bishnoi aide’s arrest gets threat calls
Four days after Haryana police's special task force nabbed dreaded criminal Praveen alias PK, an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar's gang from Sonepat, a constable who was part of the STF team received threat calls from a person identifying as Brar's associate. SP of Haryana STF, Sumit Kumar, said he has formed eight teams to probe the matter and send the accused behind bars.
-
Ex-BSF cook held for duping ‘thousands’ of over ₹100cr, say Delhi cops
New Delhi: The Delhi Police's crime branch on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old former Border Security Force cook from Delhi's Rohini for allegedly duping thousands of people in Rajasthan of over ₹100 crore through a multi-level marketing scheme, said officials on Friday. Ram, worked as a cook in the BSF from 2004 to 2006. In 2007, he started a security agency in Jaipur with 60 employees, but later sold it.
-
International drug cartel busted, four held with over 21 kilos of fine quality heroin
The anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have busted an international drug trafficking racket operating out of Golden Crescent Region -- comprising Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan -- and seized over 21 kilograms of heroin estimated to worth several crores of rupees in the international market. Four members of the syndicate, including an Afghan national, were arrested during a pan-India operation, officers of the ANTF said.
-
Money laundering: Delhi court pulls up ED for wrongly linking Jain to accused firms
A Delhi court on Friday pulled up the enforcement directorate for wrongly associating Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain to four companies that were booked in a money laundering case and noted that “he was neither the director nor associated with any of them”. The court added that there is prima facie evidence on record to make out a case against the accused.
-
Delhi Police file case after boy beaten by teacher suffers injuries to his hand
The family of a 15-year-old Class 10 student of a Delhi government school in east Delhi's West Vinod Nagar suffered injuries to his left hand after being allegedly beaten by his teacher with a stick on Wednesday for not appearing in a maths class test. “A case under appropriate sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered and the relevant section of Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act has also been invoked,” said Priyanka Kashyap.
