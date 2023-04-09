Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Green belt encroachment in Ludhiana: NGT seeks civic body, DC reply within two months

Green belt encroachment in Ludhiana: NGT seeks civic body, DC reply within two months

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 09, 2023 11:01 PM IST

National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal and deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik to submit their replies within a period of two months

Acting on a petition against the concretisation of area under the green belt, National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal and deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik to submit their replies within a period of two months.

The petitioner Kapil Dev, in his application, complaint about the encroachments and alleged illegal constructions by the MC. Dev said the Sarabha Nagar and Model Town Extension have been developed under the Municipal Town Planning Scheme, and stated that MC has constructed an extension office and scrap yard in the green belt (Leisure Valley) adding that some private individuals have also encroached upon the area.

The petitioner has also attached pictures of the encroachments. He further said offices can be relocated to an Indoor stadium built at a cost of 80 crores.

The petition filed in the tribunal also noted that land on the green belt is being converted into vehicle parking under the smart city project.

In its order, the NGT bench noted that the applicant’s claims raise substantial questions and directed Shena Aggarwal, Surabhi Malik and CEO of Ludhiana Smart City Limited to submit their replies within two months.

ceo commissioner deputy commissioner land ludhiana municipal corporation national green tribunal petition tribunal + 7 more
