NGT junks plea against early paddy sowing

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed a petition challenging the Punjab government’s move to advance the paddy transplantation from June 15 to June 1 this year. The government’s decision aims to enable the farmers to enhance their yield. The Tribunal stated that the plea lacked scientific backing or material evidence to prove environmental damage resulting from the decision. Transplantation has been advanced from June 15 to June 1 this year (HT File)

The petition, filed by HC Arora, advocate in the Punjab and Haryana high court, had sought directions against the decision announced by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on March 23. Mann, while paying tribute at the memorial of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, had declared that the sowing of paddy would begin earlier to enable timely harvest and prevent moisture-related crop rejection during procurement.

“The crop with higher moisture is rejected at procurement centres. We do not want farmers to suffer on that account,” Mann had said. He had also assured that short-duration, high-yield paddy seed varieties would be provided to farmers and the use of hybrid seeds would not be permitted.

The petitioner cited a report of the Groundwater Management Circle, Water Resources Department, Punjab, highlighting that the number of overexploited groundwater blocks in the state had risen from 110 in 2009 to 114 in 2022. He argued that advancing the sowing date could further strain the depleting groundwater reserves.

However, the NGT ruled that the petition lacked “authentic material” demonstrating any environmental damage due to the change in sowing schedule.

“The applicant is required to demonstrate the (negative) effect of shifting of date on the environment or the groundwater level. We do not find any authentic material in support of such a plea. In such circumstances, we are of the opinion that if the applicant comes having in possession of the authentic material in support of his plea concerning any damage to the environment or reduction of groundwater level on account of shifting of date, he is required to approach the competent authority along with a proper representation with the supporting material,” reads the NGT order.