NGT panel flags serious waste management violations at Sirsa dumping site

A joint committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has found serious violations of Solid Waste Management Rules at the Bakrianwali dumping site in Sirsa district. A joint committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has found serious violations of Solid Waste Management Rules at the Bakrianwali dumping site in Sirsa district. (HT File)

According to the inspection report submitted with the NGT, the inspection was carried out on April 21 in which the committee found that untreated leachate from the dumping site was flowing into nearby agricultural fields during rains, creating risk of pollution and groundwater contamination.

The panel said fresh waste was not being scientifically processed and large heaps of old “legacy waste” were lying untreated at the site. It also found that waste processing capacity was much lower than the daily waste generated, leading to continuous piling up of garbage.

The report highlighted that no groundwater monitoring system, proper fire safety arrangements or vehicle washing facility existed at the site. Even untreated waste and construction debris were also found dumped along roadsides outside the facility.

The committee further observed poor record-keeping, lack of supervision and absence of a green belt around the dumping site.

The panel recommended immediate corrective steps, including proper leachate treatment, bio-mining of old waste, installation of groundwater monitoring wells, removal of roadside waste and deployment of dedicated supervisory staff.

The committee also directed the private waste management company to submit a time-bound action plan as the matter is being heard by the principal bench of the NGT.

One of the most significant findings in the report relates to the management of legacy waste. The committee found that bio-mining and bio-remediation of old waste heaps were not being undertaken at the site. Also large mounds of accumulated waste were found lying untreated, while no functional trommel machine for scientific segregation and processing of legacy waste was operational during the inspection.

The committee observed that the processing rate remained significantly lower than the daily incoming waste generation which is around 200 MT, leading to continuous accumulation of fresh waste and formation of “waste mountains”.

On fire safety preparedness, the committee recorded that no adequate fire prevention system had been installed. Another key concern raised in the report was the lack of supervision and accountability. According to the report, Sirsa Municipal Council officials informed the committee that no dedicated employee had been permanently deputed for monitoring operations at the dumping site.

The committee recommended immediate corrective measures, including installation of a scientifically designed leachate collection and treatment system, deployment of additional machinery and manpower, implementation of bio-mining of legacy waste in accordance with Central Pollution Control Board guidelines, establishment of groundwater monitoring wells and development of a green belt around the site. The matter is being heard before the principal bench of the NGT and August 18 has been fixed as the next date of hearing.