NGT panel to monitor environment restoration in affected villages adjoining Panipat refinery
A joint committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) will monitor environmental restoration in the village affected due to pollution caused by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s (IOCL) Panipat refinery.
The directions were made in the latest orders issued by a NGT bench headed by chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel on the petition filed by Satpal Singh, sarpanch of the gram panchayat against the IOCL refinery.
The orders mentioned that violation of environmental norms by the refinery were established from the reports submitted by a joint team comprising Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and deputy commissioner Panipat.
“Since the matter has been duly gone into by an independent tribunal-appointed committee and remedial action taken and planned, we find it appropriate to direct the joint committee comprising CPCB, HSPCB and the district magistrate, Panipat to monitor further remedial action in terms of above course of action,” reads the order.
Also, the committee will have authority to deal with all surviving issues and any individual grievances can be considered by the said committee and the HSPCB will be nodal agency for coordination and compliance. The action plan may be implemented as per the schedule.
HSPCB member secretary S Naryanan said the restoration plan prepared by the joint team submitted before the NGT and the HSPCB regional officer has sought transfer of funds from the CPCB for implementing the restoration plan and it will be done once the funds are received.
As per the orders, the committee may oversee progress on several aspects including restoration of groundwater quality, supply of safe drinking water to the affected people, development of green belts, rainwater harvesting, medical checkups and development of necessary systems to prevent discharge of untreated waste into the drain.
A quarterly progress report may be furnished by the committee to the chief secretary, chairman of CPCB and it will be placed on the website of the district magistrate, Panipat.
The November 15, 2018 report of the joint committee found that the samples from the effluent treatment plant of the unit were noncompliant and the ambient air quality was exceeding the norms, even volatile organic compounds (VOCs) were resulting in irritation to eyes and odour which was observed by the joint team during inspection.
The report also mentioned that the untreated effluent was found to be discharged in the green belt areas and even the unit was not complying with the conditions of recycling and reusing treated water and the groundwater samples were not complying with the norms.
In May 2019, on recommendation of the first assessment report of the joint committee, the NGT directed the oil company to deposit ₹17.31 crore to the CPCB as interim compensation for restoration of the environment. Again, in July 2020, the tribunal directed IOCL officials to deposit a sum of ₹25 crore as interim compensation for restoration of the environment.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics