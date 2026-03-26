NGT seeks Chandigarh admn reply on green violations at Bulk Market site

Taking cognisance of alleged large-scale environmental violations in the proposed Bulk Market project in Sector 56, the National Green Tribunal has issued a notice to the UT administration, directing it to file its response within a week. The proposed development includes 191 one-kanal commercial plots and 48 booth sites. (HT File)

The matter was brought before the NGT principal bench by RTI activist Rajinder K Singla.

The proposed development includes 191 one-kanal commercial plots and 48 booth sites, spread over approximately 44 acres. According to the application, the project falls under Item 8(a)/8(b) of the EIA Notification, 2006, making prior Environmental Clearance (EC) mandatory.

The plea alleges that no EC, Consent to Establish (CTE), or Consent to Operate (CTO) has been obtained for the project. It further claims that nearly 332 trees were felled during preliminary activities without the requisite permissions. Additionally, no Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study, public consultation or statutory appraisal process has reportedly been undertaken.

Highlighting the legal implications, the application contends that the project violates key environmental principles, including the precautionary principle, sustainable development and the public trust doctrine. It also argues that such actions infringe upon citizens’ fundamental right to a clean and healthy environment under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Seeking the tribunal’s intervention, the petitioner requested directions for a comprehensive EIA study, restoration of ecological damage, and the imposition of environmental compensation in line with the “Polluter Pays” principle.

Prior to approaching the tribunal, Singla had filed an RTI application on September 9, 2025, seeking details regarding environmental approvals, tree felling and project specifications. However, despite the statutory 30-day deadline, no information was furnished even after nearly 180 days, prompting him to move the tribunal.