NGT slams GMADA for green violations at Purab Premium Apartments

The National Green Tribunal has come down heavily on the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority over blatant environmental violations at its Purab Premium Apartments project in Sector 88. NGT’s action came following a petition by the Purab Premium Apartments Allottees Association and resident SK Loona, accusing GMADA of violating essential Environmental Clearance conditions, including non-installation of a Sewage Treatment Plant. (HT)

On Wednesday, the green court directed GMADA’s chief administrator (CA) Moneesh Kumar to conduct an inquiry to find officers responsible for these violations, demanding action within three months and an action-taken report before its registrar general.

The tribunal warned that failure to comply would lead to further scrutiny.

“We are hopeful that the GMADA chief administrator will do the needful as directed so that the tribunal may not be compelled to presume otherwise,” the National Green Tribunal (NGT) bench, headed by chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava, said.

Moreover, over two years after the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) in September 2022 imposed a compensation of ₹1.02 crore on GMADA for environmental violations at the project, the tribunal asked the board to impose further penalty on the authority.

While GMADA had paid the penalty then for violations between August 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, NGT found that violations were committed even before and after this period.

The project had got EC for construction of 6,360 flats in an area of 117.118 acres — 1,080 of Type 1; 2,520 of Type 2 and 2,760 of Type 3.

But, the petitioner submitted, only 1,620 flats in 37 acres had been constructed and residents were deprived of fresh drinking water. The petition also highlighted non-compliance of safety protocols, such as securing a fire safety certificate.

It was further alleged that the applicants were compelled to take possession of uninhabitable apartments based on an allotment letter and offer of possession containing the condition to take possession within 30 days or the allottee shall not be entitled to take benefit of any rebate or refund on any ground whatsoever.

‘GMADA not above law’

Raising concerns over GMADA’s casual approach to legal compliance and notices, the tribunal observed, “It is apparent that there are gross violations of compliance of EC conditions by GMADA, which is a statutory authority. It has acted in clear contravention of the law and conditions of EC, and has proceeded with the project even without obtaining the Consent to Establish and Consent to Operate, which are statutory requirements.”

“GMADA is bound by law and cannot treat itself above the provisions of law,” it further remarked.

Notably, in light of the green violations, PPCB in July 2024 had restricted GMADA from continuing construction or selling flats at Purab Premium Apartments until the violations were rectified.

ENVIRONMENTAL NORMS THROWN TO WIND

An NGT-appointed three-member joint committee had highlighted the following violations following a visit to the project site in November 2023:

GMADA did not install a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and is discharging the entire untreated domestic sewage into sewer leading to STP, Mohali

Fresh water being used for toilet flushing and plantation/horticulture purposes instead of treated sewage water

No record regarding maintenance of rainwater harvesting pits

Despite the site being a bulk waste generator, no arrangements made for management of biodegradable solid waste

Construction waste and mixed solid waste dumped in the basement

Solar energy not utilised for illumination of common areas

Drinking water supply line and fresh water supply line for horticulture and flushing not colour-coded

Consent to establish and consent to operate not obtained

Environment Management Cell not established

Environmental Clearance not renewed after expiry in February 2020.