NGT slams Punjab govt for delay in providing clean drinking water to Zirakpur-Banur-Rajpura belt

The principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) reprimanded the Punjab government for delaying in providing clean drinking water to the residents of Zirakpur-Banur-Rajpura and for its complete failure to comply with the tribunal’s order passed more than two years ago. NGT also directed the Punjab chief secretary to submit an action taken report in eight weeks. The tribunal expressed deep anguish at the ongoing blame game between Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Rajpura municipal council. (HT Photo for representation)

City based advocate and social worker Sunaina had filed the petition in 2022 seeking issuance of appropriate directions to the respondents to ensure supply of potable and clean water to the residents of Zirakpur-Banur-Rajpura belt and to draw comprehensive plan to find out the root causes of contamination of water and suggest remedial measures.

The applicant has averred that due to supply of contaminated water, the residents of Zirakpur-Banur-Rajpura belt are suffering from various diseases like cholera, jaundice, typhoid, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, dehydration and skin-borne diseases. Residents are compelled to purchase expensive bottled water and are suffering serious health complications because of the toxic municipal supply.

However, the NGT had on July 18, 2023, directed the Punjab government to replace contaminated water supply lines and ensure supply of potable water to residents within six months. More than 28 months have elapsed, yet residents continue to receive highly contaminated water.

However, during the hearing on the execution application on November 18, one Rajpura resident Mukesh Singla informed the bench that the situation remains unchanged and people continue to fall sick.

The tribunal expressed deep anguish at the ongoing blame game between Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Rajpura municipal council, observing that lakhs of citizens are suffering because of this inter-departmental fight.

In its order, the NGT bench comprising justice Prakash Shrivastava (chairperson) and A Senthil Vel (expert member), said, “Despite more than two years having passed since the July 2023 order, no meaningful remediation has taken place. Until the pipeline replacement work is completed, municipal councils of Rajpura, Banur and Zirakpur shall immediately ensure daily supply of potable water through tankers in all affected areas.”

“Also, Punjab chief secretary is directed to personally intervene, fix responsibility for the shocking delay and dereliction of duty, and initiate strict disciplinary/action against the officers/authorities responsible. The chief secretary shall file a personal affidavit along with an action taken report within eight weeks”, the bench added.

The bench also directed the executive officer of municipal council Rajpura and director of Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board to appear virtually on the next date of hearing, on February 2, 2026.