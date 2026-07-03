NH-5 reopened after flash floods block strategic highway in Kinnaur

Heavy monsoon rain triggered flash floods at multiple locations in Himachal Pradesh’s tribal district of Kinnaur early on Friday, blocking the strategic National Highway-5 (NH-5) near Cholling and washing away sections of the Ribba-Kande link road. While several vehicles were damaged, authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported. The two vehicles that were trapped in debris after a flashflood triggered a landslide near Choling in Kinnaur district on Friday. (HT Photo)

The disruption began around 46m following a cloudburst in the Nichar sub division. Intense overnight rainfall caused a surge in the Miru Nullah, sending large quantities of debris, boulders, and slush onto a 30-metre stretch of NH-5 near Cholling Middle School.

Two light motor vehicles were trapped and damaged in the muck, but all occupants were rescued safely.

“A JCB machine was immediately deployed at Choling for restoration work, and the highway was reopened for traffic around 10am,” said Kinnaur deputy commissioner Amit Sharma. He added that the Ribba-Kanda link road was also blocked after flooding in the Ribba drain.

Kinnaur superintendent of police Sushil Kumar said that police and administrative teams are coordinating relief and traffic regulation on the ground. “We appeal to residents, commuters, and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers and nullahs, and strictly follow official advisories,” Kumar said.

The district administration has issued an advisory urging local residents and tourists to remain vigilant, avoid landslide-prone stretches, and refrain from trekking during the ongoing monsoon season.

Sixty roads are blocked statewide, according to Friday morning’s State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) report.

In Lahaul and Spiti, the strategic Atal Tunnel Rohtang route between the North Portal and Sarchu was closed to traffic at Yurnath due to adverse weather.

According to the SEOC, Kullu district reported the highest number of road closures at 30, followed by Sirmaur with 14, and Chamba with seven. Temporary traffic diversions have also been implemented on the Ajouli-Sanoli road in Una district.

Power, water supplies disrupted

Utility networks have also taken a heavy hit. A total of 48 distribution transformer regions are currently damaged across the state, causing widespread power outages. Mandi district alone accounts for 38 of the affected transformers.

Additionally, 27 water supply schemes have been disrupted statewide, with the SEOC report noting that Chamba district sustained the entirety of the damage to the state’s water infrastructure.