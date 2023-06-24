Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NHAI turns down Punjab water dept’ request for toll exemption for its officials

NHAI turns down Punjab water dept’ request for toll exemption for its officials

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 24, 2023 11:01 PM IST

In a letter to the water resources department, NHAI said the exemption from user fee cannot be granted to its executive engineers, SDOs, junior engineers, patwaris, and deputy collectors as they do not fall in the list of dignitaries, officers, etc, prescribed in para 11 of the National Highway Fee Rules 2008.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has turned down the request of the water resources department of Punjab to grant exemption from toll charges to its officers travelling on official duty.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has turned down the request of the water resources department of Punjab to grant exemption from toll charges to its officers travelling on official duty. (HT File)
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has turned down the request of the water resources department of Punjab to grant exemption from toll charges to its officers travelling on official duty. (HT File)

In a letter to the water resources department, NHAI said the exemption from user fee cannot be granted to its executive engineers, SDOs, junior engineers, patwaris, and deputy collectors as they do not fall in the list of dignitaries, officers, etc, prescribed in para 11 of the National Highway Fee Rules 2008. The water resources department had sent a communication to NHAI requesting an exemption for its officers from user charges on toll roads maintained by the central agency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nhai punjab
nhai punjab
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out